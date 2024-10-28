'If Trump is elected, the war will come to a swift and decisive conclusion' | Ben Shapiro in special interview

Ben Shapiro, one of the world's most influential Jews, has some advice for Israel: 'Instead of advertising Tel Aviv's beaches in Santa Monica, start introducing your enemies to the world'; He speaks to Ynetnews ahead of the staging in Israel by the Aspaklaria Theater of a musical he wrote which has taken on new meaning following the October 7 massacre