'If Trump is elected, the war will come to a swift and decisive conclusion' | Ben Shapiro in special interview

Ben Shapiro is one of the world's most influential Jews - with over 20 million followers on social media and firm connections at the top of American politics - and is a one-man media empire. About a decade ago, he founded The Daily Wire, and later a popular podcast - The Ben Shapiro Show - which was ranked second in the United States by Podtrac. Since then, he has not hesitated to confront Israel's opponents, and become a one-man advocacy enterprise.
In a special interview with Ynetnews, he talks about disappointment with the West, which he says has normalized antisemitism and hatred of Israel; asks that we learn a historical lesson from what he says Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar understood well - that social divisions are the country's weak point; and explains why Israel repeatedly fails in the propaganda war.
"If Trump is elected, I think that the war in the Middle East will come to a swift and decisive conclusion," he says, adding that "I have significant doubts about the what a Kamala Harris administration would look like for Israel."
Shapiro spoke with Ynetnews on the occasion of the staging in Israel of a musical he wrote which has taken on new meaning following the October 7 massacre, "We Will Rise," by the Aspaklaria Theater, in collaboration with the Israel Sinfonietta Be'er Sheva.
