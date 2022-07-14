'The Beast' — Biden's armored limousine

Before Air Force 1 landed Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport, the presidential limousine, Cadillac 1, which was flown to Israel on a freight flight, was ready and waiting for U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival in Israel.
This marks the first appearance of the third and newest generation of the world’s most armored vehicle. The black Cadillac was nicknamed “The Beast” for its sheer size and impressive capabilities.
The current presidential limousine boasts a 20cm armor coating that can protect the president from firearms and explosives.
It can also defend against chemical weapons and is equipped with its own air filtration system. The car also has weapon compartments for use by the Secret Service, and there are containers holding the president’s own blood stored in the trunk in case there's a need for an urgent operation.
The U.S. Secret Service and General Motors, the company that built the limousine, published nothing about the specifications of the vehicle, except for its price: $15.8 million dollars for the two units.