'The Beast' — Biden's armored limousine

Before Air Force 1 landed Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport, the presidential limousine, Cadillac 1, which was flown to Israel on a freight flight, was ready and waiting for U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival in Israel.

Before Air Force 1 landed Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport, the presidential limousine, Cadillac 1, which was flown to Israel on a freight flight, was ready and waiting for U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival in Israel.

Before Air Force 1 landed Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport, the presidential limousine, Cadillac 1, which was flown to Israel on a freight flight, was ready and waiting for U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival in Israel.

This marks the first appearance of the third and newest generation of the world’s most armored vehicle. The black Cadillac was nicknamed “The Beast” for its sheer size and impressive capabilities.

This marks the first appearance of the third and newest generation of the world’s most armored vehicle. The black Cadillac was nicknamed “The Beast” for its sheer size and impressive capabilities.

This marks the first appearance of the third and newest generation of the world’s most armored vehicle. The black Cadillac was nicknamed “The Beast” for its sheer size and impressive capabilities.