Where Israelis spent Election Day after going to the polls

Israelis again went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the country's fifth elections in the past three years. But, the public took advantage of Election Day, which is a government-mandated holiday, to sleep in late, shop , or pay a visit to nature reserves .

Israeli karate champion Hagar Finer, for example, conducted a special morning workout at her gym.

Finer circled around the studio to give pointers to her cleints, and made sure to tell them all to vote after the early workout.

"This time I'm going to vote for Yair Lapid, I have known him since his days in karate," she said. "He practiced for many years in Kyokushin, a style which is considered very difficult."

Meanwhile, crowds of people bustled about Tel Aviv's Carmel Market. Stand owners organized their merchandise ahead of the day, which they know to be one that brings a lot of business.

"I haven't gotten to voting yet because I woke up early to organize the good," said one of the merchants, Gili Manshrof.

On Election Day, workers get paid 200% of their standard wage.

In one of the stalls, market merchant Tikvah spent the day making fruit juices, and the line for her refreshing treat got longer as the day went by.

"I'm happy with the Election Day, and I'm calling on everyone to go out and vote," she said. "Today crowds of people will come to the market, but I am an independent and work alone in the stall, so my revenue is the same as any other day."

Another attraction that was favored by Israelis was the beach. Even though it is already November and swimming season is over, many citizens still posted up on the sand to tan, and enjoy the sight of the blue water.

In addition, some 130 thousand people opted to visit the country's national parks and nature reserves.