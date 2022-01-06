Holocaust survivor found in cold, unfit apartment

For many years Israel promised repeatedly to address the poor living conditions of elderly Holocaust survivors but a solution has not been forthcoming.

Yaakov (alias), a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor, whose entire family was murdered in the Auschwitz concentration camp, struggled since his arrival to Israel, to build a proper life.

Jerusalem social services recently found him in a tiny, neglected apartment full of mold and rot, that is freezing in winter and boiling hot in summer.

Yaakov was embarrassed to ask for help. He felt ashamed of his living conditions, refusing to reveal them to his neighbors and acquaintances.

Neighbors recently worried he was living in difficult conditions and called in the Jerusalem municipality social service department.

When city officials entered the apartment, they were struck by what they saw. Yaakov lived in a 20 square meters filthy room with crumbling walls covered with spider webs, mold and moss.

The only toilet was clogged, the kitchen cabinets had rotted and electrical wires were exposed. There was no running water and the small windows were broken.

Relevant city officials and the National Insurance Services, were called in and the Tenufa Bakehila NGO, which helps Holocaust survivors, and others in need were also informed.

Head of the Jerusalem branch, Israel Keenan said upon seeing Yaakov's living conditions, that he had never seen such neglect.

"what I felt this time was despair at the smell of rot, mold, and the freezing cold. To discover that this is how a man who survived Auschwitz lives, is unthinkable," he said.

Tenufa Bakehila - (Building Hope) founder and director Gabi Nachmani added that the society as a whole has a responsibility to care for survivors.

We are all responsible for the Holocaust survivors, and they deserve to grow old with dignity, he said.

"In the past year, our teams renovated some hundreds of apartments for survivors and others in distress," he said.