Israelis in public housing brace for another winter in the cold

Public housing units in Israel are in dire straits, with residents shivering in the cold and putting buckets on the floor to collect rain water.

Last winter we've documented the story of Levana Dahan, 49, who lives in an "Amidar" public housing apartment in Lod. She told us how her winter is spent shivering, clamoring to the nearest heat source, covered by blankets throughout the day, fearing that the damp ceiling would cave in at any second.

3 View gallery Levana Dahan and her daughter ( Photo: Abigail Uzi )

This year, nothing has changed. "I have a special needs daughter," she says. "I do my best to keep her warm but it's quite difficult. Her fever began spiking last week. I've called Amidar 20 times, but no one is came and I'm doing the best on my own. We can't live like this. The smell of sewage never goes away, rain water seeping in, the ceiling could be on the verge of collapse for all I know. Why does no one care?"

We've also covered a similar story from Stella Lebayev, a mother of four from Holon. "The problem began five years ago. The wall is black, and painting is pointless because it keeps coming back. I don't have the energy to fight this anymore. I'm exhausted. My son says he feels rain droplets coming from the ceiling."

Amidar refuses to provide data

These are not isolated incidents, but rather an ongoing phenomenon that is ubiquitous nationwide. A recent study from the Knesset that has examined Amidar activities that determined that there are less public housing apartments available and maintenance levels in those that still exist is abysmal.

3 View gallery Stella Lebayev in her unit ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

"The women in the story are just two of tens of thousands," says Dani Gighi, CEO of the public housing forum. "The apartments are rundown and living there poses a real threat to people's lives."

The study has shown an 11% decrease in the supply of apartments from 2011 to 2020, and that shortage is confined to areas with people of little means.

"This report illustrates the level of disregard that the state holds towards those who have no voice," Gighi says. "We're not building units in affluent areas at all, and completely mismanaging the units in poor areas, creating ghettos in inner cities. Those who need help the most are those the state ignores the most."

Perhaps the most offensive part about all this is the issue of profit. While supply decreases and units crumble, Amidar are laughing all the way to the bank. In the last two years their profits exceeded 77,000,000 NIS. "Money is practically raining, they've handing out bonuses left and right, while cutting 25,000,000 NIS from their renovation budgets."

While Amidar have been asked to submit data about all units in their care for the past 11 years, they've declined to do so, claiming it's under the purview of the ministry of construction and housing. The ministry, however, has not responded.

3 View gallery Dani Gighi ( Photo: Aviv Gottlieb )

"The number of available units has decreased dramatically," Gighi says. "The troubling aspect of this is that only 7% of the funds from units sold up until 2011 has made it back to the state's coffers, so the sanctioned theft is ongoing."

From 2018 to 2020, there were 151,000 maintenance repairs ordered, but about 10% of the units have had more than 10 repair calls opened, so whatever maintenance does occur is concentrated in a small portion of the units available. Further, about 60% of those who have had renovations have called again with one-to-two years from when the initial renovation took place.

Amidar have responded with the following statement: "In the past year, we've renovated over 2,000 units, and that was possible because of our agreement with the government, which stipulates that half of our profits will be dedicated for renovations.

"Regarding the incidents in the story itself, we are familiar with this building and have invested tens of thousands in renovation already. It appears there's a stuffed drain pipe that needs to be fixed. We're sorry about this incident and it will handled appropriately.

The response from the ministry of construction and housing: "We're doing everything possible to maintain an adequate level of living in these units, and furthermore, we've allocated targeted budgets for renovations, and hundreds of those have already been completed. Since the building in Holon doesn't have a dedicated committee like most buildings do, we'll cleaned the roof and cleared the gutters so adequate water flow can resume.

"It's worth noting that from our data, the tenant's complaints have all been recorded and handled posthaste, and tomorrow a formal representative will visit the unit to record all existing deficiencies so they can be fixed."