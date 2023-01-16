Israeli model says it was a 'thrill' being handpicked by Dolce and Gabbana for campaign

Mai Zachor a 25-year-old Israeli model with an international career recently featured in a Dolce & Gabbana campaign after being personally selected by the luxury brand owners.

Knowing I was chosen by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce for the shoot was a thrill, she says.

7 View gallery Mai Zachor ( Photo: Ela Ozen, Styling: Tami Arad Barkay )

"I expected another day on set but it was clearly high fashion with a large professional crew that knew its job well and carried it out without a hitch."

Now, as we look towards spring, Zachor agreed to feature in our own fashion shoot inspired by Gucci's outgoing designer Alessandro Michele, who recently announced his departure.

We dressed the beautiful model in nostalgic outfits, collected from local stores

"I really loved the unique pieces, I felt like I was in a fairytale, like Cinderella. There's a picture in which it looks like I'm on my way to churn some butter!"

"It was the perfect way to end 2022," she says. "I loved working with an all-female set. We understood each other perfectly without having to say anything," Zachor says.

She only committed to a modeling career at 25, having been laid off as a flight attendant, a job she took while completing her university degree.

"When I was younger I collaborated with a photographer and he told me to hold my stomach in, and it hurt my feelings. I was angry. Today such comments don't hurt me because I've matured," she says.

"In this job, you have to love yourself, and not be sensitive to criticism and looks from people," Zachor says. "You need to be strong."

Today, people are surprised to learn that I am 28 because I still look young," she says adding that she would like to be on campaigns for Spanish designers such as Zara, Desigual, and Massimo Dotti.

"I am represented by agencies in Spain, Germany, and Milan," she says.

"I am due to fly to Hamburg for two months for casting and auditions."



