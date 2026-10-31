The best-looking running shoes to help you get back in shape this fall

Fall weather offers an excellent opportunity to get back into running. It is no longer too hot outside, and the slight chill in the morning air makes what many consider a grueling activity a little more bearable. With fall come familiar promises to start exercising "after the holidays," now replaced by "after the elections," reminding us of the need to return to physical activity, particularly workouts that raise the heart rate, such as running or brisk walking.

Whether you run outdoors, on a treadmill at home or at the gym, the decision to start running again begins at the shoe store. Sporting goods chains and stores are packed with countless models, some more specialized than others, promising runners improved performance, optimal comfort and, let's face it, an eye-catching appearance that helps them stand out and earn extra style points.

Gallery Whether you run outdoors, on a treadmill at home or at the gym, the decision to start running again begins at the shoe store. Asics ( Photo: Courtesy of Asics )

Choosing running shoes starts, first and foremost, with comfort. It is important to try on shoes before buying them — in this case, we would recommend skipping online shopping — understand your specific needs and find a model that suits your feet, which vary from person to person. Some runners, for example, will feel more comfortable in shoes with foam soles designed to absorb impact, while others will prefer more grounded models that keep their feet closer to the ground and provide a more natural running experience.

For those unsure which pair to choose, some stores, including Saucony outlets, have treadmills that allow customers to test the shoes while running, helping ensure the best possible fit. Even then, however, if you usually run outdoors rather than on a treadmill, the shoes may feel different under actual running conditions, or you may need a different pair better suited to your running style. Either way, don't buy running shoes solely because of the brand name or their striking appearance. Choose them based on how well they suit your needs.

Still, despite that advice, sportswear brands have been moving increasingly closer to the fashion world in recent years, offering shoes that combine technology and design to enhance running performance. Before you change your mind and decide to stay home because of a sudden downpour, a cold wind or any other excuse, we've rounded up some of the best-looking models from leading athletic footwear brands, all designed to help you run in style.

1. The comfortable ones

Women's running shoes with knit uppers in stone and gray tones, 850 shekels (about $273), reduced from 1,000 shekels (about $321)., On Cloud (or simply On).

Sizes: EU 37-43.

What we liked: The elegant, muted color of these shoes, which are also remarkably comfortable. They really do feel like walking on clouds. We speak from experience.

On Cloud running shoes, 850 shekels (about $273), reduced from 1,000 shekels (about $321) ( Photo: PR )

2. The geometric ones

Vaporfly 4 running shoes with a geometric heel, 1,130 shekels (about $363), Nike.

Sizes: EU 35.5-44.5.

What we liked : The futuristic structure of these shoes, which look like a footwear interpretation of Tesla's Cybertruck. The color combination makes them even more desirable.

Nike running shoes, 1,130 shekels (about $363) ( Photo: PR )

3. The futuristic ones

Hyperboost Edge running shoes in blue and white, 1,000 shekels (about $321), Adidas.

Sizes: EU 38⅓-47.

What we liked: The clean, white look of these shoes, whose design recalls the Space Age aesthetic championed by designers such as Pierre Cardin and André Courrèges in the 1960s.

Adidas running shoes, 1,000 shekels (about $321) ( Photo: PR )

4. The fashionable ones

Women's Endorphin Speed 5 running shoes designed for road running, 900 shekels (about $289), Saucony.

Sizes: EU 37-42.

What we liked: The winning combination of chocolate brown and bubblegum pink, which makes these shoes a desirable fashion item in their own right, alongside the technical qualities for which Saucony is known.

Saucony running shoes, 900 shekels (about $289) ( Photo: PR )

5. The trendy ones

Men's Clifton 11 running shoes with light blue knit uppers, 820 shekels (about $263), Hoka.

Sizes: EU 41-47.

What we liked: Hoka's performance as a running shoe brand. Over the past five years, Hoka has become one of the leading and trendiest names in running footwear and beyond, thanks to its excellent color combinations, performance, comfort and secure fit.

Hoka running shoes, 820 shekels (about $263) ( Photo: Shani Hoffman )

6. The colorful ones

Deviate Pure NITRO running shoes made from lightweight green textile, 650 shekels (about $209), Puma.

Sizes: EU 40-47.

What we liked: The neon shade of these shoes. This is the kind of model that promises both comfort and maximum attention.

Puma running shoes, 650 shekels (about $209) ( Photo: Courtesy of Puma via Factory 54 )

7. The tech-savvy ones

Novablast running shoes with knit uppers, 700 shekels (about $225), Asics.

Sizes: EU 37-49.

What we liked: The combination of two new foam technologies that provide improved energy return and a springy, responsive running experience while maintaining softness and comfort.

Asics running shoes, 700 shekels (about $225) ( Photo: Courtesy of Asics )

8. The professional ones

Women's running shoes in pink and white, 600 shekels (about $193), reduced from 749 shekels (about $240).

Sizes: EU 37-42.

What we liked: The color combination and sleek design, which promise maximum comfort. Salomon is also one of the leading names in performance footwear.

Salomon running shoes, 600 shekels (about $193), reduced from 749 shekels (about $240) ( Photo: Salomon )

9. The understated ones

AERO Burst running shoes for men and women in black and white, 600 shekels (about $193), Skechers.

Sizes: EU 36-46.

What we liked: The understated look of these shoes and their accessible price in a market that has become a Wild West of unreasonable prices over the past decade. Skechers delivers performance and comfort at a fair price.