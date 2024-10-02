'A terrorist pointed his gun at my head, I was sure he'd blow my head off'

Itay Regev endured a harrowing 54 days in captivity at the hands of Hamas terrorists in Gaza, surviving brutal conditions and constant psychological torment before his release.

Without the aid of special effects, his story is one of remarkable endurance and courage, made all the more extraordinary given the physical and emotional toll he faced.

2 View gallery Itay Regev ( Photo: Or Danon )

The 19-year-old, who sustained severe leg injuries during his abduction on October 7, was bleeding and in constant pain during his captivity. He was also separated from his sister, Maya, a torment in itself.

Throughout his ordeal, his captors sought to break him, mocking him, playing cruel mind games and subjecting him to both physical and mental abuse. Yet, despite the unimaginable circumstances, Regev’s spirit remained unbroken.

Regev vividly recalls a chilling moment early in his capture. “A minute after I lay on the road, one of the terrorists came and stood on my back with the barrel of gun pointed at my head for two minutes. Those were two minutes of paralyzing fear. I was sure he'd blow my head off any second. I said goodbye to life."

After tying his hands, his captors transported him and others, including his uninjured friend Omer Shemtov and Maya, in a van. Inside the vehicle, the abuse escalated. "They acted like animals. Each one screamed, and every terrorist took turns looking us in the eyes and cursing us up close," Regev said.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists during October 7 massacre ( Photo: GettyImages )

"I was slapped repeatedly, and they violently pulled Maya's hair. They took pleasure in mocking us. There was a moment when a terrorist asked us if we loved Israel. We said no, and he looked me in the eye and said, 'Liar, liar,' and slapped me. There were nine terrorists there, with Omer and me lying in the van, and they continued cursing and spitting."

Regev’s injuries worsened, requiring hospital treatment. “There were seven armed terrorists in the room with me, each one more terrifying than the last. They looked at me with evil smiles,” he recounted.

A terrified doctor, under the terrorists' watchful eyes, removed a bullet from Regev’s leg—without anesthesia. "There was someone else in doctor's clothes, sweating, scared, terrified. Before he approached my leg with the forceps, one terrorist told me, 'Be quiet, or we will kill you.' The doctor took the forceps and removed the bullet from my right leg. I realized he was going to do it without anesthesia, without pain relief. I wanted to scream but bit my lips," he recalled of the excruciating pain.

Now free, Regev is beginning to rebuild his life, starting his first acting role in a youth series and using sports as a means to cope with his trauma. He finds solace in boxing and training but admits that the attention he’s received has been difficult. “Suddenly, everyone knows me. At first, it felt good—the State of Israel loves me—but after a while, you just wish no one knew about you and people would see you as a regular person. When strangers talk to you, it's like they're speaking a different language."