Israel in rare historic photographs from JNF archive

As Israel marks Remembrance Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terrorism, followed by the celebration of its 77th Independence Day, a prodigious collection of historic photographs is being unveiled. The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Archive is opening a rare window into the nation’s formative, "learning to walk" years, offering a vivid portrayal of life during the War of Independence in 1948 and the nascent statehood that followed from 1949 to 1967.

8 View gallery Israel Independence Day ( Photo: JNF )

This collection, drawn from the KKL-JNF’s extensive archives, exhibits its unique nature by venturing beyond mere documentation. These images tell a story of a nation in its infancy—a story of struggle, resilience, and triumph, even if the preceding battle seemed all but lost. They capture moments of raw emotion and collective determination, preserving a visual record of a people forging a homeland, as regional hostility toward the idea of a Jewish State was at its zenith.

The photographs are as diverse as the experiences they document. Soldiers crouch in battle positions, their eyes fixed on an uncertain future. Children, blissfully (or, perhaps, not-so-blissfully) unaware of the weight of history unfolding around them, wave flags with youthful exuberance. Parades wind through city streets, their vibrant colors forming a stark contrast the grayness of post-war recovery. And in one striking frame after another, crowds gather to celebrate independence, their faces a mosaic of pride and hope.

Each image carries the weight of a story that shaped a nation. They reflect the courage it took to defend the dream of Israel and the spirit of defiant Zionism that sustained it through its early years. Together, they reveal the duality of those times: the sacrifices made in war and the enduring joy of a people who refused to let hardship dictate their future.

To refer to this rare collection as an historical exhibit, undersells its value; Rather, it is a reminder of the resilience that has been the cornerstone of the Israeli ethos for 77 years. Through these photographs, we are invited not only to look back but to connect with the spirit of a people who turned hope into reality.

Efrat Sinai, Director of Archives at KKL-JNF, said: “During these days, as we honor the memory of the fallen and navigate the emotional transition from remembrance to celebration, these photographs reconnect us with some of Israel’s defining moments. They are not just historical records; they tell the story of a people who built a country out of faith, sacrifice, and deep love for this land. Over 120 years of Zionist endeavor—building, planting, settling, and reviving the land—are preserved in KKL-JNF’s archives. We are proud to safeguard these memories and to make them accessible, strengthening the living connection between Israel’s past, present, and future.”