Gen Z drivers most distracted on the road, according to new U.S. insurance report

Gen Z drivers are the most distracted on the road, with distracted driving violations increasing significantly compared to previous years, contributing to fatalities and injuries in a significant number of crashes in 2022, according to a new U.S. auto insurance report by LexisNexis. Distracted driving violations by Gen Z have increased by 24% since 2022 and 66% since 2019.
The report provides insights for insurers to make future rating decisions based on current trend data, highlighting new risks from Gen Z drivers, electric vehicles (EVs), and unpredictable driving and policy shopping behavior.
Distracted driving violations have increased across all age groups, with a 10% rise in tickets issued last year, as Americans are constantly checking their phones, texting, and using in-car entertainment systems while driving. In-vehicle technology like GPS and music apps contribute to distracted driving, not just texting.
Claim costs are rising due to increased legal costs, with bodily injury and material damage claims seeing significant jumps.
Electric vehicles are contributing to higher claim frequency and severity compared to internal combustion engine vehicles. Rental car company Hertz is planning to sell off many electric cars due to higher repair costs associated with EVs.
Major and minor speeding violations, as well as DUI violations, increased year-over-year.
This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq
