Why this American student chose Israel over Ivy League universities for her communication degree

The global job market has become more competitive than ever, and communication students are seeking programs that offer more than just theoretical knowledge. At Reichman University's School of Communications , international students are discovering a unique educational model that combines Ivy League-style academics with Israel's entrepreneurial spirit and practical industry connections.

A different kind of university experience

Adi Golan, a third-year communication student who grew up in the United States before moving to Israel, chose Reichman after experiencing the anonymity of large North American universities. "I was in a class of 500 people where I didn't know the professor or my TA," she recalls. "Now it's totally the opposite. The class sizes are so small, it really feels like a community within the campus."

Golan's journey to Reichman wasn't typical – she completed military service before beginning her studies, giving her a mature perspective on what she wanted from her education. "I wanted to be in a community of people who come from similar backgrounds to me, who understand the international background that I come from," she explains.

Bridging the academic-industry gap

According to Sivan Ben Horin, Head of Marketing Communication Specialization at Reichman University's School of Communication, the program's distinctiveness lies in its practical approach. "We bridge that gap between academia and the field because we have hands-on workshops taught by field professionals," Ben Horin explains. "Once our students graduate, they immediately can get immersed in the job market."

The program offers three specialized tracks – Marketing Communication, Impact Content and Human-Computer Interaction – with the flexibility for students to combine specializations. This year, the university launched the option to mix two specializations, allowing students to explore diverse career paths before committing to a specific direction.

Real clients, real experience

What sets Reichman apart is its emphasis on working with actual industry clients throughout the curriculum. Ben Horin notes that students work on real integrated campaigns for clients, and often these professional relationships lead to job opportunities. "Sometimes our instructors hire our graduates, and sometimes our clients take our campaigns and hire the students they're exposed to," she says.

Golan has benefited from these connections, securing positions within the university's marketing department and at an external media company through professor recommendations. "I get real-life experience on campus that I can show to future employers," she says.

Staying current in a fast-moving field

The field of communications is changing quickly, especially thanks to advances in artificial intelligence and digital platforms. Reichman University responds to this shift with first-year courses in generative AI and digital marketing tools. "We create a generation that's adaptable, that knows how to assimilate with all these new technologies," Ben Horin explains.

Students learn to use AI as a tool rather than view it as a threat. Golan recently created a jingle for a class presentation using AI tools learned in her first year. "We're encouraged to use ChatGPT and other tools to help make our work better and to learn to adapt to the new world."

Discovering hidden talents – beyond the classroom

One of the most surprising aspects of Reichman's approach is how it encourages students to explore unexpected creative outlets. Golan's transformation from communication student to campus DJ perfectly illustrates this philosophy. I took part in a DJ workshop, which I didn't really know if it would go anywhere," she admits with a laugh. "But now I have three events coming up this month." This creative pursuit became another professional skill in her portfolio, demonstrating how Reichman's diverse workshop offerings can unlock hidden talents and create unexpected career opportunities.

The DJ workshop represents the university's broader commitment to experiential learning that goes beyond traditional academic boundaries. Students are encouraged to take risks, try new things and discover passions they never knew they had. This approach mirrors Israel's entrepreneurial culture, where innovation often comes from combining seemingly unrelated skills and perspectives.

A global community in the heart of the Middle East

What makes Reichman particularly attractive to international students is its ability to create a truly global environment while maintaining strong local connections. Students from over 90 countries come together on campus, creating a diverse community that mirrors the international nature of today's communications industry. This diversity isn't just demographic – it's intellectual and cultural, providing students with perspectives they couldn't gain in more homogeneous educational environments.

The international community extends beyond the student body to include faculty and industry professionals from around the world. This global network becomes invaluable as students transition into their careers, providing connections across continents and industries. For students like Golan, who maintain ties to both Israel and North America, this international perspective is particularly valuable in an increasingly connected world.

Ben Horin emphasizes that studying communications in Israel offers unique advantages, particularly the country's entrepreneurial culture and tight-knit professional networks. "We're a start-up nation, so we have that entrepreneurial mentality," she explains. "In Israel, it's one-and-a-half degrees of separation; everybody knows everybody. That's a real advantage for networking."

For international students like Golan, this presents the best of both worlds: "Getting to speak Hebrew daily but studying in English is irreplaceable. Living in Israel is the best, and getting to be in an international setting while still having all my Israeli friends around me is amazing."

Israeli innovation ecosystem

Israel's reputation as the "Startup Nation" provides communication students with unique advantages not available elsewhere. The country's culture of innovation, risk-taking and rapid adaptation creates an environment where students learn to think entrepreneurially about their careers. This mindset is particularly valuable in communications, where professionals must constantly adapt to new platforms, technologies and audience behaviors.

The close-knit nature of Israeli society also means that students have unprecedented access to industry leaders and decision-makers. Professional relationships that might take years to develop in larger countries can form quickly in Israel's interconnected business community. This networking advantage, combined with the practical skills gained through real client work, gives Reichman graduates a significant competitive edge in the global job market.

Looking toward the future

As AI continues to change how we communicate, Ben Horin believes human skills remain irreplaceable. "What people will always bring to the table is critical thinking, empathy and active listening. We can hear our audience and adapt, then use AI as a tool to move forward."

The program prepares students for this evolving landscape by emphasizing adaptability and curiosity. "Today's advantage as a young person is to stay curious and have experiences," Ben Horin advises prospective students. "Traveling abroad and learning in another country really opens your mind."

Ready for what's next

As Golan approaches graduation, she feels prepared for the professional world ahead. "In Israel, networking is everything. I've made amazing connections with staff, faculty, lecturers and other students who could potentially help connect me in the future," she reflects. "In Israel, networking is everything."

For students considering making the leap to study abroad, the advice is the same: take the chance. “It’s the best decision I could have made for myself,” Golan says. “I would totally go back and do it again if I could.”

Ready to make your move?

As both Ben Horin and Golan emphasized in our podcast conversation, studying Communication at Reichman isn't just about earning a degree – it's about joining a community that will shape your career for years to come. Whether you're drawn to the hands-on approach with real clients, the opportunity to master cutting-edge AI tools, or the chance to discover unexpected talents like DJing, Reichman offers an educational experience that traditional universities simply can't match.

