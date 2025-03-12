Women in leadership: Eynav Mass on navigating career growth and creating inclusive workplaces

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we sat down with Eynav Mass, LinkedIn’s Country Manager and Director of Engineering in Israel, to discuss her path to leadership, the challenges and opportunities women face in the workplace, and the steps she has taken to promote inclusivity and professional growth within her team.

Step by step: A journey to leadership

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Mass describes herself as a “stepper”—someone who approaches challenges one step at a time. Rather than mapping out a rigid long-term plan, she focused on making tangible progress in the present while keeping her aspirations in mind.

“I remember when I started my Bachelor of Science studies, I had my eldest daughter in my second year. I didn’t know how to navigate motherhood and a career at the same time. I was still a student, without industry experience,” Mass recalls. “So, I took it step by step. My first goal was to find a student job as an engineer and take it from there.”

Watch the interview with Eynav Mass

That approach proved successful, enabling her to grow steadily in her career. She emphasizes the importance of being pragmatic and focusing on the immediate next step rather than feeling overwhelmed by long-term uncertainties.

Challenges and perceptions in the Workplace

When discussing the challenges women face in leadership, Mass acknowledges that while gender disparities exist, she personally never felt that her gender was a barrier to career advancement.

“I didn’t feel that I was denied a salary raise, job opportunity, or promotion because I am a woman. Maybe I did face gender-related obstacles, but I never interpreted them as such,” she explains. “For me, it helped to focus on my skills and my work rather than on external limitations.”

While recognizing that systemic gender inequalities persist, she believes that her perspective—viewing herself as equal and capable—has contributed to her success. “Maybe I’ve encountered challenges related to gender, but I didn’t let them define my career path,” she says.

The competitive edge women bring to the workplace

Mass highlights that with the rise of artificial intelligence and technological transformation, the demand for soft skills in the workplace has increased significantly. “Soft skills, especially communication, were among the top skills in demand on LinkedIn in 2024. Research shows that women often excel in these areas, which positions them well in leadership roles.”

She points out that women’s strengths in adaptability, creativity, and leading through change offer a competitive advantage, particularly in evolving work environments.

Building inclusive and supportive work cultures

A strong advocate for workplace diversity, Mass believes inclusivity should be defined beyond gender. “In Israel and globally, workplaces must address various forms of diversity, including accessibility, cultural backgrounds, and more.”

At LinkedIn, she strives to create an environment where individuals are valued for their skills and contributions rather than personal characteristics. “We need to shift discussions towards what team members bring to the table and the value they create,” she asserts.

One specific initiative Mass has championed is workplace flexibility—not just for women but for all employees. “Many workplaces offer flexibility to support women balancing careers and motherhood, but I believe true equality means extending that flexibility to men as well,” she explains. “If we want to create a more equal society, we need to enable all parents to take an active role in family life.”

Advice for aspiring women leaders

For young women aspiring to leadership, Mass emphasizes the importance of self-belief and perseverance. She recalls her own early doubts about balancing career and motherhood and how she overcame them by looking at role models who had done it before.

“At one point, I thought my career was over before it even began. I didn’t know anyone who had successfully balanced a career and family life. But then I reminded myself—millions of women have done it before, and so can I.”

Her message to women is clear: “There are many women out there succeeding in their careers while pursuing their personal dreams. You can do it too. Believe in yourself and go for it.”