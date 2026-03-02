They came anyway: Christian, Jewish missions that arrived ahead of war now stranded in Israel

As Israel prepared for a possible war with Iran, many international travelers chose to cancel their tickets and stay away from the Jewish state. The tension was palpable, and uncertainty loomed over the region.

But at least two missions, one of more than 100 women and another with dozens of men, decided to come anyway. In fact, they chose to come specifically to show their solidarity, knowing that at any moment the skies could close.

“We are proud to come to Israel during these sensitive days,” said Bishop Robert Stearns, president and founder of Eagles’ Wings, whose delegation of more than 115 Christian women leaders arrived in Israel on February 26. “These courageous women came here to stand with, support, and strengthen the Jewish people. We are partnering with Christian ministries and denominations worldwide to establish a spiritual Iron Dome of prayer surrounding the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

2 View gallery Travelers on the 3rd Annual Brotherhood Mission to Israel in a shelter during an Iranian missile attack ( Photo: Courtesy )

A Jewish leader, Michael Segal, co-chair of the 3rd Annual Brotherhood Mission to Israel, said that his group decided that if El Al were still flying, they would come despite the threat of war.

“The people of Israel need us now more than ever,” he said. “We decided that we were coming as long as we could get there.”

The delegation of Christian evangelical women leaders is the largest group of women leaders from the United States and other countries currently in Israel. Now, they are stranded at a hotel in the Galilee.

They came knowing that an Iranian attack was possible and wanted to send an unequivocal message of support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Participants include women pastors and faith leaders, public figures, media personalities, academics, CEOs, and a social influencer from the Arab world, all organized by Stearns’ Eagles’ Wings.

Eagles’ Wings has led two dozen solidarity missions to Israel since October 7. The women’s group was originally planned for April, but Sue TenEyck, senior member of Eagles’ Wings and trip director, said they decided to move the trip to Purim.

“It is no coincidence that we are here during the time of Purim,” TenEyck said. “As in Esther’s time, there are dark forces bent on the destruction of Israel. We are here to pray and stand in solidarity.”

The women arrived in Israel on January 26 on a mission with the theme of becoming “awakened and empowered,” she said. “We began to feel the connection to Queen Esther, who interceded for her nation and people in the early 5th century BC.”

2 View gallery Sheltering from Iranian missiles in a parking garage in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

“We said that if we are going to be those who stand with Israel, pray for Israel, we should do so for such a time as this. Israel needs prayer and needs support and friendship,” according to TenEyck. “So, we said, ‘Let’s do it during Purim, the time when we celebrate the victory of Israel against the Persians.’”

The Persians are modern-day Iran.

Pastor Leisa Nelson, founding pastor of the Rock Family Worship Center, said that it is important to bring people, especially pastors and other leaders who stand with Israel, to see the truth about what is happening in the country and share it with their followers.

The group was not yet sure how their plans would be altered, as it depends on how long the war lasts. But Nelson said that the women are praying at the hotel, including a more than three-hour group prayer on Saturday that included songs of worship for the people and the State of Israel.

Nelson said there were a few moms of young children who were nervous, but most people are handling the situation “amazingly,” and that the group has five trauma counselors who are on the mission and have been able to help the women with their fears.

“It is culture shock for them because Americans don’t live in that threat of war,” Nelson said.

She added that Jews and Christians have a special shared connection and that Israel is God’s nation and “this nation is fully in their right place to defend themselves against the tyrants surrounding them. I want to say it is time to change permanently the radical regimes that are against moral values, against the Judeo-Christian values that Israel and the United States stand for.”

Segal and his mission have a similar story. The Jewish group came to raise several million dollars for Israel to donate to JNF-USA projects and to visit those projects. Only one person backed out when word spread that the war might happen. They arrived early Wednesday.

The mission was developed after October 7 by Steve Katz from Florida, who wanted to give back. The first mission had 25 people. This is the third mission.

He said that the men have not expressed fear or talked about going back since the rockets started falling on Saturday morning. There were even some jokes like “we may be here for a while,” from the hotel in Caesarea where they are holed up. They know their itinerary will likely change, but they say they are OK staying in town and supporting Israel.

“When it happened, we were not surprised,” Segal said. “This was something we all knew we might be dealing with.”

He said the men are very “matter-of-fact” and even more relaxed knowing they are with their Israeli brothers.