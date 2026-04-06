'I wanted to understand what he went through': Sister of fallen IDF soldier enlists in same combat corps

“I remember Mom telling me that Tom was going back to the army, and it felt routine. I didn’t even get up to hug him. I said, ‘Bye, Tom.’ I never imagined it would be the last time,” said L., 18, recalling what would later be understood as a final goodbye to her brother, Sgt. First Class Tom Rotstein , who was killed in a building collapse near Khan Younis on June 6, 2025.

Two additional soldiers from the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit were killed in the incident — Staff Sgt. Uri Yehonatan Cohen and Staff Sgt. Yoav Raver — along with a reservist from the Maglan commando unit, Sergeant major (res.) Chen Gross.

4 View gallery Sgt. First Class Tom Rotstein ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

“There was a five-year age gap between us. As kids, that’s a pretty significant difference. But just now I felt like we were starting to become friends, to understand each other, to spend more time together, to have a deeper connection than we’d ever had. The sense of what we missed out on is very hard,” L. said. The Rotstein family has three siblings: the eldest, Bar, 29; Tom, the middle child, 23 at the time of his death; and L., 18.

“Tom was a very modest person, not someone who talked much. He used short sentences, but every word was exactly right. He was sharp. He was tall and blond, and people were always impressed by him,” she said, recalling him with longing. Only recently, she noted, Tom was meant to celebrate his 24th birthday. “We used to fight a lot as kids, like many siblings do,” she added.

“When Tom went on a year of service, he matured a lot, and in the military he really became a man. In recent years, we talked more, we would consult each other about things. If I commented on how he dressed, he would listen. We became good friends.”

4 View gallery L. and Tom as children ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

After completing a volunteer service year with Bnei HaMoshavim — a youth movement where he worked in agriculture and with at-risk youth — Tom enlisted in the elite Yahalom unit.

“Bar served in military intelligence, and we wanted Tom to be placed in a role like that. He liked computers, but it wasn’t his passion,” L. said. “He always did what he loved. He didn’t care how it looked. Tom wanted to be a combat soldier, to contribute through meaningful service.”

“When Tom spoke, he gave me the feeling that you could rely on him, that everything would be OK. I could really feel his transition from a boy to a man — before enlisting he was more reserved and lacked confidence, but during his service he gained confidence and gave it to all of us. Quietly, gently, in his own way. His presence was felt even without words.”

4 View gallery Cpl. L. ( Photo: IDF )

L. said she will never forget the moment she learned of his death. “Our mother called me and asked me to come home. When I opened the door, I saw three officers in the house and immediately understood. I asked if he had died. They said yes. I started screaming and crying. I said it couldn’t be.”

'I wanted to be close to Tom

Five months ago, L. began training for a role in the military’s communications and information technology corps. During the course, she asked to change her assignment and transfer to the Combat Engineering Corps.

“Before Tom fell, I was thinking about something that would help me in the future. But during the course I realized it wasn’t the right place for me, that I wasn’t where I needed to be. Tom was one of those good people who just want to do good,” she said. “He came to contribute, someone you could rely on, who would always be there for you and help. I felt I wanted to be closer to him, to understand what he went through, and also as a person in this world.

“Tom’s death made me think about my purpose here and want to do good. He had many philosophical thoughts, and his loss made me ask what kind of person I want to be.”

4 View gallery Tom Rotstein ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Last month, L. reported to the military induction base and enlisted as a combat engineering instructor. “When soldiers walk by me with silver berets, it gives me chills. I know there will be difficult moments, but I also know that’s where I need to be.