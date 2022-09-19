Populist TikTok influencer who caused a stir in Israeli politics

Hadar Muchtar, leader of the Youths on Fire movement, is a 20-year-old Israeli running for the Knesset in the November 1 election.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Her goal is to become the housing minister, which is a theme at the center of her energetic grassroots campaign highlighting the high cost of living and the young generation's struggles with making rent.

2 View gallery Hadar Muchtar ( Photo: Stas Kopolo )

Muchtar, who has over 80,000 followers on TikTok, highlighted her generation's unenviable situation at the housing market with frequent references to her own struggles.

However, following a TV report revealing that she owned property, she acknowledged that her father bought her an apartment in the coastal city of Haifa for 825,000 NIS.

"My father bought this apartment with his pension money. My father will be poor because he takes care of his children," Mokhtar said.

2 View gallery Hadar Muchtar ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

"My only way to get an apartment is through inheritance. I don't want to ruin my dad's pension. That's why I'm fighting. I want my own apartment, not the pension money of my father," added Mokhtar.

So far polls projected the Youths on Fire movement will fall well short of the electoral threshold.



