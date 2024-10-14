IDF's new target: Hezbollah's drone unit courtesy of Iran

Amid the dense forest of geopolitical maneuvering, Hezbollah's Unit 127—its drone division—has emerged as a formidable player, evolving significantly since the 2006 Second Lebanon War. This unit, primarily rooted in Lebanon, has sharpened its expertise in crafting and deploying drones for a spectrum of purposes—ranging from offensive operations to intelligence gathering.
Major General Tomer Bar, the Air Force Commander, ordered the corps to prioritize the dismantling of this unit's cadre, marking them as high-value targets in the complex chess game of regional security. This comes in the wake of the deadly attack by a Sayyad 107 drone that exploded Golani training base's dining hall, claiming the lives of four soldiers and injuring dozens of others.
The brainchild behind this drone initiative was senior Hezbollah figure Hassan al-Laqis, who was allegedly assassinated over a decade ago near his Beirut residence. Al-Laqis, who had been a mastermind in UAV development, reportedly frequented Iran, visiting factories, engaging in military drills, and consulting with experts.
His name, etched in Hezbollah's lore, was often invoked by former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who spoke about al-Laqis's pioneering efforts in UAV technology for Hezbollah. Nasrallah himself was known to visit al-Laqis’s labs, where innovation in drone technology was nurtured to meet the tactical needs of the organization.
Unit 127's reach extends beyond Lebanon, playing a pivotal role in establishing drone infrastructure in Syria, particularly in regions like Homs and Palmyra, in direct collaboration with local Iranian forces. This unit operates closely with Iran's Quds Force Unit 340, which aids Iran's proxies in developing autonomous weapon production capabilities across the Middle East—from Yemen to Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed an unrelenting offensive against Hezbollah across all of Lebanon, including Beirut. He said this was a broader, grueling campaign against what he termed the "axis of evil" led by Iran, asserting that despite the heavy toll, Israel continues to achieve significant strategic victories.
