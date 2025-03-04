Blue and white security independence

The current war has underscored the critical importance of Israeli-made defense systems.

A special panel, taking place Tuesday at the Defense Tech Conference organized by the Yedioth Ahronoth Group in collaboration with the Chamber of Engineers, delves into Israel’s security independence, the potential risks of reliance on the U.S. and strategies for preserving and strengthening local production.

Reducing reliance on foreign suppliers: A strategic imperative

Participants in the discussion will include Maj. Gen. (res.) Muni Katz, VP of Strategy and Israel at Israel Aerospace Industries; Maj. Gen. (res.) Michael (Miki) Edelstein, VP of Strategy and Senior Vice President at Elbit Systems; Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, Chairman and Founder of the Habithonistim movement; and Ali Bing, Deputy Budget Director at the Ministry of Finance. The panel is moderated by Yedioth Ahronoth and Ynet journalist Elisha Ben Kimon.

"Strengthening independence and the need for security self-sufficiency is a global trend that has been gaining momentum in recent years," explains Maj. Gen. (res.) Muni Katz. "Israel is a unique case due to its security challenges and geo-strategic position. We will never achieve 100% independence, but it is crucial to continue striving for it while minimizing reliance on foreign countries as much as possible."

Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi adds: "The findings of the Nagel Committee on the IDF's force-building strategy, to which we testified and contributed, reinforced the understanding that external sources alone cannot be relied upon—we need a stable, flexible, and advanced local production system. Defense exports are not just an economic growth engine but also a diplomatic tool that enables Israel to strengthen international ties."

The future of Israel’s defense industry: Innovation and national security

Maj. Gen. (res.) Michael (Miki) Edelstein emphasizes: "The past year and a half has proven beyond doubt that local production is essential for maintaining independence, ensuring flexibility and operational superiority, and rapidly adapting solutions to the battlefield—providing a decisive operational advantage. Some of these developments are also generating significant interest from militaries and governments worldwide."

From an economic perspective, Eli Bing explains that increasing security dependence has introduced numerous challenges. According to him, "The dilemma surrounding the depth of security independence carries significant budgetary implications, as well as broader economic impacts. Expanding government involvement in areas without a comparative advantage could potentially hinder growth."

Additional Participants at the Conference: Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries; Yair Katz, Secretary of the Israel Aerospace Industries Workers' Union; Guy Shaasha, Chairman of the Israeli Chamber of Engineers; Brig. Gen. (res.) Dr. Danny Gold, Head of MAFAT at the Ministry of Defense; Col. (res.) Yehoah Ofer, CEO of Odysight.AI And more.