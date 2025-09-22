'Dad’s chair is empty at the holiday table': Reservists’ children miss parent on Rosh Hashanah

For the second high holiday season, thousands of Israeli families will gather around the festive table Monday night with one parent away on reserve duty. For the children of reservists, the holidays underscore the absence more than any other time, even as they try to celebrate with strength and hope.

The Soroker family, Gush Etzion

Parents: Gal and Lina

Children: Naama (12), Ariel (10), Shani (7), Noga (4)

Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Soroker has spent about 400 days on reserve duty as a combat soldier in the Bari Battalion. On Rosh Hashanah evening, his wife Lina—a member of the Reservists’ Wives Forum—and their four daughters will celebrate without him.

6 View gallery The Soroker family ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

“I miss Dad the most on the holidays,” says seven-year-old Shani. “It’s sad to see his chair empty, and even in synagogue we’ll be alone.” Ariel adds, “I miss Dad most when there are sirens. We’re with Mom and don’t know if he’s safe, so we send him pictures so he’ll feel with us.”

Naama says the absence is sharpest on Shabbat: “We usually have more time together to read books and play Dungeons & Dragons.”

6 View gallery Gal Soroker

For the holiday, Shani says: “It will be fun but also sad because I’ll miss Dad. He’s protecting the world, and that makes me feel good, but sometimes I worry he’ll get hurt. At school, I think about him, I pray for him, and I think about Mom, because I have a heroic mom.”

Her sisters add: “It’s just not fair that he’s been away so long, and it’s hard because he was also gone during last year’s holidays. We really miss him.” The girls wish their father a safe return: “That he takes care of himself and his soldiers, and that he also has fun with his friends.” For the new year, they hope: “That all the hostages come home, that Dad comes home, and that the war ends—so next year all soldiers and hostages will sit at the table with their families.”

The Dekel family, Modi’in

Parents: Yonatan and Ayala

Children: Evyatar (16), Bari (14), Tavor (12)

Lt. Col. (res.) Yonatan Dekel has completed more than 300 days of reserve duty as an operations officer in the IDF training division. His wife, Ayala, a member of the group “The Maneuverers,” and their three children will feel his absence at the Rosh Hashanah dinner.

6 View gallery The Dekel family ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

“I feel like we’re missing out,” says 12-year-old Tavor. “The holidays come only once a year, and it’s upsetting that Dad won’t be here. We don’t know if next year he’ll be with us or still in the reserves. To make it less sad we invited our grandparents and uncles so we won’t be alone.”

Bari, who turns 14 on Rosh Hashanah, says: “It’s annoying that Dad won’t be here for my birthday, but I know he’s doing something important for Israel. We’ll help Mom and each other. Even Luna the dog misses him.”

6 View gallery Lt. Col. (res.) Yonatan Dekel

The children wish their father a safe return and that “even in the hardest moments, he and his friends will find ways to lift each other up.” For the family, they hope: “That the hostages come home, the war ends, everyone succeeds in what they want, and at the end of the year we fly together on vacation—not to reserves.”

The Menashe family, Metula

Parents: Miri and Noam

Children: twins Sherry and Chen (15), Tzur (12)

Sgt. (res.) Miri Menashe serves as an operations officer in a northern brigade, while her husband Noam has been on reserve duty since the start of the war as an intelligence officer in Northern Command. On Rosh Hashanah evening, both parents will sit at the holiday table with their children—but the next day, Miri will return to base for another tour of duty until Sukkot.

6 View gallery The Menashe family ( Photo: Efi Shrir )

Miri, a member of “The Maneuverers,” volunteered for reserve service despite holding an exemption as a mother. She gave it up, despite the heavy financial toll on her career as a chef and the family’s evacuation from their home in Metula at the outbreak of the war.

6 View gallery Miri with her children ( Photo: Efi Shrir )

The children say they miss different things when Mom is away: Tzur misses talking with her in depth, while the twins miss cooking and shopping trips together. They stay in close contact by phone and spend time with their father.

For the new year, they wish: “That Mom will be home more, and that next year the whole family celebrates the holidays together.” Chen sums it up: “I hope for a successful year for me and for all of us.”