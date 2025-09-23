Best dressed Israeli women 2025: Celebrity style from Shira Haas to Bar Refaeli

What does it really mean to be well dressed? The question is more layered than it first appears. It’s not simply about expensive clothes or big-name brands, and it’s certainly not about blindly following trends. To be truly well dressed is to cultivate a personal style language, one that reflects your personality, fits your lifestyle, and sends a clear message about who you are.

The 11 women featured here, ranging in age from 28 to 69, have each developed a signature style that is consistent, recognizable, and rooted in maturity and aesthetic sensitivity. Noticeably absent from the list are reality-show starlets or early-twentysomethings still finding their fashion footing. These women know how to move effortlessly between looks - whether casual and relaxed or full-on red-carpet glamour - without ever losing their individual identity.

As the new year approaches, Israel’s fashion landscape is defined by a fascinating mix of influences. On one side, there’s the growing embrace of upgraded casual wear and clean minimalism, perfectly aligned with the country’s straightforward, practical lifestyle. On the other hand, there’s the undeniable impact of global pop culture and social media. The women on our list navigate these currents in their own distinct ways.

The criteria for inclusion were clear: a consistent sense of style, the ability to merge trends with personal taste, the confidence to carry a look, and, in many cases, an influence on Israeli fashion itself - whether by championing local designers or serving as ambassadors for global brands.

In a world where everyone sees the same trends at the same time, the ability to craft an original point of view has become rarer than ever. Some of the women on this list are familiar faces from entertainment, others are creators or entrepreneurs. But they all share one defining trait: they use fashion as a form of artistic expression. Each proves that it’s possible to stay relevant and on trend without ever compromising individuality - and that is precisely where their power lies.

Magi Azarzar Sabag

In the culture pages, actress Maggie Azarzar Sabag has long been crowned the heir to the late Ronit Elkabetz. The total commitment, the versatility, the razor-sharp comic timing, and the electrifying wildness that she radiates, make Azarzar Sabag one of the most talented, captivating actresses of our time. And like Elkabetz, she carries an undeniable fashion sense, anchored in dramatic black, that’s impossible to overlook. At 39, she is without question one of Israel’s best-dressed women, brushing up against the very top of the style hierarchy. Or, as she once put it herself in an interview about her presence: “I want people to say, ‘Wow, who is that?’ and ‘Why am I not her?’”

Her fashion choices reveal both maturity and ease, and she has the rare ability to merge the two seamlessly, though she’s never afraid to throw in a wild card only she could pull off. For her performance at Ofer Nissim’s Pride concert, she went bold with a sheer lace jumpsuit by Idan Laros. For US Independence Day celebrations, she chose an enigmatic Dodo Bar Or look. And at IGY’s (Israel’s LGBTQ youth organization) gala, she leaned into her signature dramatic-sexy style with an all-black ensemble by designer Alon Livné. Every appearance leaves us wanting more.

Tom Nesher

Film director Tom Nesher (Close to Me) is following in the footsteps of her mother, photographer and artist Iris Nesher, with a defined personal style and that elusive gift of effortless nonchalance. At 28, Nesher has stood out on red carpets both in Israel and abroad this past year, presenting, together with stylist Tom Rozilio, looks that reflect a mature fashion sensibility, including two cutout gowns by Alon Livné.

Her youth, contrasted with her already accomplished artistic career, positions her as a bridge between millennials and Gen Z. A dynamic also evident in the stylistic choices of Close to Me and its strong fashion aesthetic. Her appearances shift with ease: at times, she leans into a sophisticated, sexy edge; at others, she embraces a laid-back casualness, pairing wide-leg jeans with a sweatshirt that refuses to take itself too seriously.

Neta Alchimister

The Instagram page of fashion entrepreneur and social media star Neta Alchimister is nothing short of her personal temple, both for herself and for the businesses she runs, including the swimwear label Bananhot (co-founded with Noa Beny). True to that spirit, it’s rare to see her fully dressed. But when she does choose to get dressed, Alchimister, 31, has a personal style she’s stayed loyal to for years: sexy, glamorous, youthful, and unapologetic.

What sets her apart is her ability to fuse international trends with a touch of luxury, then wrap it all in a distinctly local “beach-to-city” aesthetic. To her credit, she often shines a spotlight on Israeli women designers like May Mashiah and Uriah Azran, stepping out in their dazzling asymmetrical gowns. And they, in turn, celebrate her right back.

Ninet Tayeb

Less than a month ago, musician Ninet Tayeb, 41, marked 22 years since her unforgettable win on the very first season of reality show Kokhav Nolad (A Star Is Born). “For never giving up, I love and embrace all my versions,” she wrote in a heartfelt post, sharing a photo of herself in Tovaleh’s iconic star tank top, alongside a list of the many “selves” she carries: “the sweet girl, the round one, the sharp one, the shy one, the rebellious one, the fit one, the deeply sensitive one.”

Two decades on, Tayeb - together with her longtime stylist and close friend Gadi Elimelech - has become one of the most polished dressers around. Her style is consistent, commanding, raw, and sexy, built on a blend of glam-rock energy with softened ethnic touches, sheer fabrics, and lingerie-inspired elements that make her appearances both sensual and irresistibly intriguing.

Lucy Ayoub

Television host Lucy Ayoub, 33, cemented her place among Israel’s best-dressed back in 2019, when she co-hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Since then, with the guidance of stylist Sivan Himi, she’s carved out a steady presence on the fashion scene. Her style is elegant and streamlined, often built around minimalist gowns that she elevates with carefully chosen jewelry for a striking, dramatic effect. Make no mistake, these looks demand presence, and Ayoub knows exactly how to carry them.

During the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, which she hosted, Ayoub rotated through evening gowns by Victor (VV) Bellaish, Yanky & Nataf, Sample, and more, each one flattering her second pregnancy. But the showstopper was a dress from Factory 54: a playful nod to the legendary “Brenda and Kelly” rivalry dress from Beverly Hills, 90210 - a black strapless cut topped with a bold white bow. It was an unexpected blend of elegance and humor, and one of her most memorable fashion moments to date.

Gilat Ankori

Actress Gilat Ankori is an island of stylistic consistency. Now nearing 70, the veteran star has long understood the power of a signature look: the ever-present blonde bob with bangs, bold-framed glasses, and slim, flattering dresses she guards as her trademark. Even when she’s out with her grandchildren, she never loses that spark of fashion flair.

For more than two decades, Ankori hasn’t just been one of Israel’s best-dressed women, she’s been a masterclass for anyone hesitant to embrace variety. At a time when Israeli taste has been shrinking toward monochromatic palettes and oversized silhouettes, she refuses to play it safe: boldly mixing bright colors, experimenting with cuts, injecting humor, and embracing drama when the moment calls for it.

Sapir Avisror

Among the sea of influencers flashing discount codes and promising instant style, Sapir Avisror is one of the few who truly delivers. At 30, she’s without question the best-dressed of her generation of influencers. In many cases, she does it while wearing pieces from her own fashion brand, SAP, which offers the Israeli woman upgraded, on-trend casualwear.

Yes, plenty of the looks she’s photographed in come through commercial collaborations and brand partnerships. But Avisaror manages to keep her style consistent: fresh, youthful, and full of flair - whether she’s on vacation abroad or shooting content on set. She always looks current and trend-aware, but never in a way that feels forced or overwhelming.

Anna Aronov

Since first rising to fame nearly 20 years ago as a dancer on Dancing with the Stars, a show she later returned to as a judge, Anna Aronov, 43, has paved her way to becoming one of Israel’s best-dressed women. Her personal style stood out from the very beginning of her television career and has only sharpened over the years, thanks in no small part to her longtime stylist, Tomer Almoznino.

On screen and off, Aronov presents a wardrobe that’s elegant and sophisticated, built on contemporary silhouettes and the rare ability to truly “carry” a look. From the black jumpsuit with pink tulle accents she wore to the show’s finale, to her easygoing everyday ensembles - like pairing a classic white Moschino tank with retro sunglasses and a headscarf - to the many outfits she showcased on her recent trip to Paris, where she moved seamlessly between ‘70s glam and polished casual chic, Aronov continues to prove that she is a master of style.

Bar Refaeli

The perfectly cut jeans, the crisp white cotton shirts, the minimalist, clean aesthetic she cultivates with devotion - Bar Refaeli , 40, is more than just another well-dressed woman. She’s a model and businesswoman whose personal style has been with her since the very start of her career.

With years of modeling behind her, Refaeli knows how to wear a garment, whether it’s a blazer with a peek of bra underneath,a glittering evening gown on the red carpet, or simply an oversized T-shirt thrown on with effortless ease. Sometimes she teams up with her close friends, creative director Simon Elmalem and stylist Or Luzon, and sometimes she doesn’t need anyone at all. Either way, the result is always chic, confident, and unmistakably hers.

Shira Haas

International star Shira Haas may have petite proportions, something that makes red-carpet dressing notoriously tricky, but she pulls it off with ease, succeeding where others often fail.

At 30, Haas is not only the ultimate it-girl but also one of Israel’s most successful actresses abroad. From her breakthrough in Unorthodox to acclaimed roles in film and television, she’s built an international career that mirrors her fashion presence: bold, smart, and unforgettable. Luxury houses like Miu Miu and Chanel line up to dress her, and she adds her own charisma to every look—whether it’s the lace Alessandra Rich gown she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party (styled by Jamie Mizrahi) or the oversized T-shirt she slips into at home, as she sometimes shares on Instagram.

Yuval Scharf

Actress Yuval Scharf has cultivated a style over the course of her career that feels true to her personality and represents her perfectly. At 40, she shifts convincingly between sporty, tomboy-inspired looks and more elegant eveningwear, with one constant threading them together: ease and practicality.

