'We're giving our all': Israeli teens spend summer break revamping communal shelters

At a communal shelter on the outskirts of the northern town of Hatzor HaGlilit, Dor Hayut is making sure that fresh paint properly covers the walls of the old concrete room. At just 17 years old, he and his friends have an important task to fulfill - preparing the local shelters for times of emergency.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"We're giving our all to this project, we have a lot of work on our plate," he said. "We don't want to disappoint the residents. They are all our neighbors."

2 View gallery Teenagers from Hatzor HaGlilit are taking advantage of their time off from school to renovate communal shelters ( Photo: Efi Sharir )

The initiative is spearheaded by Zvika Belilty, the security officer of the local council. "There are approximately 270 communal-private shelters in buildings throughout Hazor HaGelilit," he said. "The local authority is not responsible for them, but refurbishing them will bring us peace of mind in times of emergency."

Last summer, Belilty conducted a mapping survey of the buildings in the community and identified about 50 shelters that needed renovation. He then launched a pilot project which hired teenagers for the job. This year, the project has truly taken off, with a team of 15 teens aged 14 to 17, which gather each morning and divide the work between themselves before dispersing to different buildings throughout the town.

"I consider it as a great honor, to employ them in a meaningful job during the summer break, which contributes to the residents' security, rather than spending the vacation working in short-term gigs or just doing nothing," Belilty said. "I can see how satisfied they are with their work, and I receive touching feedback from their parents at night, as well as the joy of residents who appreciate their efforts."

2 View gallery Teenagers from Hatzor HaGlilit are taking advantage of their time off from school to renovate communal shelters ( Photo: Efi Sharir )

The project received a green light and budget from the head of the local council, Shimon Suissa, who lauded the initiative. Suissa was eager to share that Belilty had only entered office a year ago after retiring from the IDF following 31 years of service. True to his military background, Belilty sets high expectations.