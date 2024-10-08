'I want to go back': Heroic October 7 survivor Rachel Edri rejects turning her home into a museum

Security forces clash with terrorists at the Edri residence in Ofakim on October 7





Rachel Edri, who survived a harrowing 17-hour hostage situation during Hamas' October 7 attack , has vowed to return to her home in Ofakim, where she and her husband, David, were held captive by five Hamas terrorists.

Edri, 66, managed to deceive the terrorists, keeping them at bay with conversation and even offering them tea and cookies. After a complex rescue operation involving her son Evyatar, a police officer, both she and her husband were freed. David passed away four months after the ordeal, never fully recovering from the trauma.

3 View gallery Rachel Edri ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

Edri's story has since become a symbol of resilience in Israel. Her likeness has been featured on the popular prime-time sketch show Eretz Nehederet (often dubbed "the Israeli Saturday Night Live") and starred in a web comedy series. Her image has appeared in countless, online memes, murals and even tattoos.

She has also been the subject of a documentary about her life which is set to air soon by public broadcaster Kan 11. Along with her son Evyatar, Edri has toured internationally, sharing her experience with Jewish communities.

"Over the past year, my mom and I lectured in London, Berlin and various places in the U.S., mainly for Jewish organizations like the Gush Etzion Foundation or Friends of Israel," Evyatar said. "It really helps me, and every time I share what we went through, it eases me emotionally,” Rachel added.

However, Edri still struggles to cope with the loss of her beloved husband. "David wasn’t just my husband, he was my best friend," she said. "We were together for 43 years and my best years were with him. When the terrorists put a gun to David’s head, they told him, 'You won’t be alive by morning.' David was in shock from that moment on.

3 View gallery David and Rachel Edri ( Photo: Herzl Yosef )

“Even after we were rescued, he never returned to his past self. From that day, he withered before my eyes. I’m telling you this now and I can't stop crying. It got to the point where he couldn’t do anything on his own. For four months, I bathed him, dressed him and fed him. I took care of him all the time, praying to God, 'Don’t take away him from me.'

“He could barely speak anymore. I would ask him, 'David, tell me what hurts,' but he would stay silent. I’m not myself since he died. I have no days or nights without him. Every day when it gets dark, I curse it. It’s just another night of sleeping without him,” she recounted.

Are you receiving psychological treatment? How do you spend your day? "I receive close support from a wonderful social worker and I participate in support groups in Ofakim for senior women affected by October 7. As part of the groups, I attend classes and special events."

Where do you currently live? "In a house in Ofakim with the rent paid by the government. The day after my first interview we were moved to a hotel, but I asked to return to Ofakim less than a month later. I wanted my peace, my spot and my kitchen."

3 View gallery Rachel Edri meets with US President Joe Biden ( Photo: AP Photo/Evan Vucci )

Evyatar: "Mom is living with my younger brother now. It's going to get even more complicated because she’s decided she wants to return to her previous home in Ofakim — despite everything that happened there and even though there’s now a memorial for the fallen near the house.”

“At first, we tried to dissuade her, saying, 'Why would you want these flashbacks and nightmares?' Ofakim’s mayor also approached us and offered to buy the house and turn it into a museum. But Mom refused. She said, 'I want to go back. I want to live and die in that house. It’s my home.' To me, her words are a victory. The house is currently under renovation, and she'll move in five months from now,” he added.

Rachel, won't it be hard for you to return to live in the house with all those difficult memories? "I’m sure it’ll be very hard to return to the place where this trauma took place. But I want to show the terrorists that I’m not afraid. I’m going back to the house where my children grew up and where my husband lived and I’m not planning to leave it until the day I die."

