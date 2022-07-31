Israeli daughter-in-law of actor Dustin Hoffman makes him shakshuka on weekends

Last August, the son son of the famous American actor Dustin Hoffman got on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, who happens to be an Israeli interior designer.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

After a five-year relationship, Jake Hoffman, 41, and Amit Dishon, 28, made it official and wrapped up their one year engagement with a wedding earlier this month.

5 View gallery Jake Hoffman and Amit Dishon's wedding ( Photo: Malamute Sofia )

The intimate wedding took place at Jake's father's estate in Los Angeles' wealthy suburban neighborhood of Brentwood. The couple hired a wedding organizer six months prior to create an elegant-chic ambiance at their event.

"In the U.S. people take a year an a half to two years to organize a wedding," Dishon explained humorously. "We were considered quick," she said.

"Both of us are very creative and take notice to the small details. The organizer helped our vision come to life. During the dancing part, the guests danced the Hora. They stayed until 3am and that's not something that's customary in the U.S.," said the bride proudly. "It was a Jewish wedding."

5 View gallery Amit Dishon ( Photo: Malamute Sofia )

Dishon described herself as a relatively calm bride. She was closely accompanied by some close friends the day of the wedding, and did her own make-up.

The Fashion Institute of Technology graduate said she couldn't find the dress she had dreamed of when she began to search, so she designed the dress herself. Her second outfit, she reveals, was picked out by her husband at a second-hand store in New York.

Hoffman and Dishon met five years ago at a 4th of July party in the Hamptons. "The party was out of my comfort zone. A friend invited me and I said, 'Yeah, I want to meet more people besides Israelis.' I didn't know anything about Jake then, and six months after the party I saw him again, we became friends and met up," Dishon added.

5 View gallery Jake Hoffman and Amit Dison ( Photo: Brown. M Frederick, Siskin Jared / IL GettyImages )

Dishon didn't reveal too much about her relationship with Jake's parents, but did say they were very "warm and welcoming".

"They liked me the first time they met me. They're happy that we got married. Dustin is a special person, but everything is very normal. I made them schnitzel and shakshuka once on a weekend visit there," said Dishon.

When asked to name her favorite Dustin Hoffman film, Dishon said she could not pick just one. "I will choose four: 'Midnight Cowboy', 'The Graduate', 'Tootsie' and 'Rain Man,' where Jake appeared as a child,".

5 View gallery Dustin Hoffman ( Photo: GettyImages IL / Frederick M. Brown )

Amit Dishon has always been deeply rooted both in the U.S. and in Israel. Her Israeli parents currently live in New Jersey with Amit's 16-year-old sister. Amit herself was born in Boston in 1993, and moved to Israel with her family when she was 4. At 11 years old, they moved back to America, this time to California, but she returned to Israel to finish high school and enlist to the IDF.

"All my friends went to college and I came back to Israel for high school and the IDF. Two years of the army looked like an obstacle at first, it wasn't easy, but I'm happy that I did it," she said.

Dishon describes her army experience as challenging, but is thankful for the tools it granted her in life. "I'm a proud Israeli," she said.

5 View gallery Amit Dison ( Photo: private album )

Her military experiences also helped Dishon in her current job as an interior designer for the ICRAVE company. She says she is working on a secret project in Las Vegas, helping design a concert hall.

"I heard about this project when I was still a student and I knew that one day I would work on it, I don't even know why. I can't talk about the design just yet. Everything is secret, engineering technologies were applied there for the first time."