Brazil's Supreme Federal Court decriminalizes possession of Marijuana for personal use

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) has voted to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use in private places, aligning the country with other Latin American nations like Uruguay that have taken similar steps.

The exact quantity considered for personal use is yet to be specified, but it is expected to be between 25 and 60 grams or up to six cannabis plants, with some justices proposing 60 grams until an official quantity is determined.

The decision aims to address issues such as discrimination, overcrowded prisons, and the indiscriminate imprisonment of users, which was seen as benefiting organized crime, especially against poor and Black individuals who are more likely to be charged as traffickers than their white counterparts.

Instead of criminal penalties, users will face administrative sanctions, such as community service, drug education, or attending courses, to differentiate them from drug traffickers.

The sale of marijuana remains illegal, with police able to arrest individuals caught selling it, even in small amounts, and public drug use is also prohibited.

The court's decision has caused tension with Congress, as the Senate passed a bill criminalizing possession of any quantity of marijuana, and a proposed constitutional amendment seeks to criminalize drug possession regardless of quantity.

The ruling will only be final after the full bench votes, and the court must determine the maximum amount of marijuana for personal use and when the ruling will take effect.

