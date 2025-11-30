'At the age of ten, they smeared pigeon blood on my head': Chaya Moshayev shares life with alopecia

Chaya Moshayev has lived with alopecia since infancy, losing her hair and prompting her family to search for answers; she recently created a short animated film about the ordeal, saying her parents 'went from doctors to rabbis to charlatans, investing time and money beyond belief'

Galit Hareli|
This is the story of Chaya Moshayev, 35, from Tel Aviv, a social worker, director at the Ma’avarim organization for the trans community and a screenwriter:
“When I was a year old, and we were living in the city of Kokand in Uzbekistan, my parents took me to a barber to shave my head. That was the custom there — boys and girls had their heads shaved at age one. I don’t remember anything, of course, but they say I was terrified. Shortly afterward, my hair began falling out all over my body — my head, my eyebrows, everything.
Chaya Moshayev: 'My hair all over my body fell out at the age of one'
(Photo: Yuval Chen)
My parents didn’t understand what was wrong and took me to doctors. It was one of the reasons we immigrated to Israel, hoping to find a solution. In 1992, we arrived in Kiryat Gat — my parents and my father’s siblings, four families in one apartment, dealing with absorption challenges, the language barrier and everything that comes with it.
Only at age six did I receive the diagnosis: alopecia, an autoimmune disease in which the body identifies the hair follicle as a foreign object and attacks it. It usually appears after a traumatic event and rarely emerges at such a young age, as it did for me.
The diagnosis was difficult for my parents. They began a long journey that took us between doctors, rabbis, healers of all kinds, numerologists, celebrities with blessing ceremonies — all sorts of charlatans. When I think about the time and money they spent, it’s staggering.
When I was in kindergarten, they decided to put a wig on me. We drove to Jerusalem, to a salon that served ultra-Orthodox brides. They sat me on a big white chair and tried wigs on me that had nothing to do with a five-year-old girl. I went from being the bald girl to the girl with a wig costing thousands of shekels. It was uncomfortable, and I couldn’t manage with it.
At age nine, on rabbis’ advice, they even changed my name from Hana to Chaya. They never explained any of these experiences to me — what they were about to do, or that they planned to change my name.
One of the most vivid memories happened around age ten. A relative took us to an elderly woman in the Shapira neighborhood in Tel Aviv. I saw a box of pigeons on the table and didn’t understand. I had gotten used to being taken to older people who blessed me and performed rituals. But this woman grabbed a pigeon, decapitated it in front of me, took its blood and smeared it on my head. That is how I went home — with pigeon blood on my head.
I was a child who wanted to please, and I felt I had disappointed my parents by not having hair. And they, through everything they did, signaled they were trying to help me, to make me look like everyone else. Eventually, I understood that the world around me was more preoccupied with my hair loss than I was.
I struggled to fit in. I was sensitive, cried easily. Alopecia is tied to sensitivity; hair protects the skin, and without it, everything feels overwhelming. As a child, regulating that was hard. In my experience, adults loved me and looked out for me, teachers tried to support me, but there were school years when I barely communicated. I spoke only when spoken to.
When I was 14, my mother also developed alopecia. It marked the start of a period when I tried to help her, accompanied her to appointments, and she tried to cure the condition — for herself and for me. I didn’t understand her. After all these years without hair, I thought we should accept the situation.
My mother and I are very different, physically and in how we think. As a child, I created a story that I didn’t belong to the family, and once she developed alopecia, it became impossible to ignore that we share the same genes. Our relationship was complicated in those years. At first, I blamed her for passing on her genes. Later, it brought us closer.
At 15, I declared that I wouldn’t marry, and over time, I came out. After my national service, I began studying social work. At the end of the first year, two of my cousins — who are also close friends — convinced me to travel to India. When I bought the ticket, I told them I wouldn’t travel with the wig. One of them said, ‘So why are you wearing it here?’ I thought about it and realized she was right. That evening, I left the house for the first time without a wig. We went to a bar in Be'er Sheva and it felt amazing. I don’t know how to explain it, but I felt beautiful. I never focused much on makeup or appearance, and the wig was always external — a major point of dissonance for me.
מתוך "דם יונים", הסרט של חיה מושייב והוד אדלרמתוך "דם יונים", הסרט של חיה מושייב והוד אדלר
From 'In Pigeon's Blood', the film by Chaya Moshayev and Hod Adler
(Illustration: Hod Adler)
Since then, I haven’t gone back to wigs. It requires me to constantly explain alopecia to every new person I meet. Often, I see frightened eyes. Some people think I’m ill, and the explanation reassures them.
After studying social work, I studied screenwriting at the Sam Spiegel Film School. Later, I learned that in Uzbekistan, my father and grandparents had worked at a movie theater. My first film, Puffs, was about two siblings from a traditional Bukharan family who come home to find their father dead — dressed in women’s clothing.
Recently, my second film, In Pigeon's Blood, was released. It’s a six-minute animated short telling the story of two women living with alopecia. I created it with the talented animator Hod Adler. The film screened at the Jerusalem Film Festival and is heading to festivals in Kyiv, Baku and Argentina.”
Bottom line: “Even though I grew up in a home that hid things and kept emotions inside, I try not to live that way. Today I share what’s happening in my life — emotionally and mentally — with my parents, hoping they will share back.”
