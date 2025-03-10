Beyond the Product: How Strategic Branding Transforms Startups

In the competitive world of technology startups, branding has become just as important as the product itself. Ahead of SHOW 2025.THE BRAND TECH SUMMIT, set to take place in Israel on May 8, industry experts are emphasizing the role of strategic branding—sometimes beginning with a well-timed name change—in shaping a company’s trajectory.

The Power of a Name: How Rebranding Shapes Companies

The history of the tech industry includes numerous examples of companies that have reshaped their trajectory through carefully planned rebranding. One of the most well-known cases is Google, which started in 1996 as "BackRub", a name reflecting its ability to analyze backlinks. Two years later, founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin rebranded it as "Google", a play on the mathematical term "googol" (10¹⁰⁰), creating a simpler and more memorable identity that became synonymous with internet searching worldwide.

Similarly, the project management platform Monday.com was originally launched as "dapulse" in 2012. By 2017, the founders recognized that the original name caused confusion and limited the company’s growth potential. The decision to rebrand as Monday.com provided a clearer representation of its purpose while naturally linking the product to the beginning of the workweek—a key moment when people organize their priorities.

Before becoming a global social media phenomenon, TikTok was known as "Musical.ly" in markets outside China. When ByteDance acquired Musical.ly in 2018, they merged it with their existing app Douyin and introduced the rebranded version internationally as TikTok. The new name, which is catchy and onomatopoeic, contributed to the app’s rapid rise by making it instantly recognizable and reinforcing its focus on short, time-based content.

More recent examples illustrate that rebranding continues to be a significant tool for companies adapting to evolving markets. One of the most high-profile corporate rebrands in recent years was Facebook’s transition to Meta in 2021. This move allowed the company to differentiate its parent entity from its flagship platform while signaling a strategic shift toward building the metaverse.

That same year, financial services company Square rebranded as Block, reflecting a shift toward blockchain technology and a broader financial strategy beyond payment processing. The rebrand marked an expansion into various ventures, including Cash App, the music streaming service Tidal, and cryptocurrency-related initiatives.

Other companies have also undergone rebrands to clarify their market positioning. In 2022, Indian quick-commerce startup Dunzo adopted the name Dunzo Daily to highlight its focus on everyday essentials and grocery deliveries. Similarly, project management software Clubhouse rebranded as Shortcut in 2021 to distinguish itself from the social audio platform that had gained widespread recognition.

SHOW 2025: Exploring the Role of Branding in Tech

The SHOW 2025 Brand Tech Summit, set to take place on May 8, 2025, at Cinema City, Israel, will bring together experts in technology branding and marketing. The one-day event will examine the relationship between branding and technological innovation, featuring discussions on how strategic brand positioning influences business growth.

In today’s highly competitive market, branding plays a crucial role in determining whether a startup scales into a major player or struggles to gain traction," said Yariv Amit, the event organizer. "With thousands of companies offering innovative products, differentiation is essential."

The summit will host a diverse lineup of speakers, including Udi Ledergor, a seasoned B2B marketing leader and former CMO at Gong. Now serving as Chief Evangelist at Gong, Ledergor will deliver the keynote address and present his latest book, "Courageous Marketing: The B2B Marketer's Playbook for Career Success."

The summit will feature insights from industry experts, including Gary Survis, Operating Partner at Insight Partners, who will discuss "Branding in the Age of AI," and Regev Gur, Founder and CEO of Narrative Group, who will examine "Why Every Tech Company Should Work with Influencers." Executives from companies such as Wix, Wiz, AppsFlyer, Aleph, Melio, and Overwolf will also share their perspectives on branding strategies and industry trends.

The Growing Importance of Branding

For early-stage companies operating with limited resources, branding can serve as a powerful tool to compete with more established players and gain visibility in saturated markets. A startup’s brand reflects its identity, values, and the commitment it makes to its customers. In the early stages of a business, a well-defined brand can help build credibility and foster trust—two critical factors in attracting initial users and standing out in a competitive landscape.

Strong branding helps businesses establish emotional connections with customers, distinguish themselves from competitors, and maintain a consistent message across different channels. For startups operating on tight budgets, a strategic approach to branding can be especially valuable, as it can drive organic growth and word-of-mouth marketing without requiring significant advertising investments. A well-defined brand identity can also encourage early adopters to become advocates, helping to expand awareness through their networks.

Many companies that have undergone successful rebrands demonstrate that adaptation is often essential for growth. As businesses evolve and shift focus, their branding may need to change accordingly. A strong brand identity should also align with the company’s purpose, clearly conveying what it does and the problem it aims to solve. Timing plays a critical role as well—when done at the right moment, rebranding can reinforce new directions and attract media attention, helping companies reposition themselves in competitive markets.

Global Participation with Israeli Expertise

The event is expected to welcome 600 in-person attendees, including CMOs, brand managers, founders, and technology leaders, with thousands more joining virtually from around the world. To accommodate a diverse audience, the summit will provide bilingual content in Hebrew and English, along with live translation services.

Running from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, the summit will feature case studies, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities. Early registration is open until February 27, 2025.

