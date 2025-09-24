From Israel to the Diaspora: 30 most influential Jewish leaders

As the Hebrew year 5785 comes to an end, the Jewish people find themselves at a historic crossroads. Israel is still at war in Gaza, bracing for new dangers on other fronts, while Diaspora communities contend with a wave of antisemitism unlike anything seen in decades.

Yet this year has also produced extraordinary voices of influence — political leaders, business innovators, media stars, activists and spiritual guides — who have carried the weight of Jewish destiny on their shoulders. This list highlights 30 of them, the figures who shaped Jewish life and global perceptions of Israel in a year of turmoil.

1. Benjamin Netanyahu , love him or hate him, is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. If David Ben-Gurion founded the state, it is Netanyahu who gave birth to its modern incarnation. Born in Jerusalem and educated in the U.S., Netanyahu combined elite military service in Sayeret Matkal with studies at MIT and Harvard before entering public life.

As finance minister in the early 2000s, he implemented bold economic reforms that liberalized Israel’s economy, laying the foundation for today’s Start-Up Nation.

Netanyahu’s defining gift has been his ability to make Israel’s case in English with unmatched clarity. Whether at the UN, the U.S. Congress or on global media, he has articulated Israel’s struggle for survival in terms the world cannot ignore.

His tenure has also been marked by historic diplomacy: he foresaw the potential for normalization with Arab states years before it materialized, and under his leadership, Israel signed more peace agreements with Arab countries than under any other prime minister in its history, culminating in the Abraham Accords.

His close partnership with U.S. President Donald Trump was pivotal in realizing those accords, moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Yet Netanyahu has also managed the U.S.–Israel relationship through other, less friendly administrations, navigating tensions with Obama and Biden over Iran and still securing vital defense cooperation.

His central role in defining Israel’s security doctrine — particularly its relentless campaign to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions — has cemented his reputation as Israel’s “Mr. Security.” He expanded Israel’s intelligence, cyber and defense capabilities to new heights, while directing covert operations that reshaped the strategic balance of the Middle East.

Beyond the U.S., Netanyahu cultivated relationships with Russia, India, Eastern Europe, Africa and the Gulf long before they were fashionable, turning Israel into a global player.

Today, as he leads Israel through the trials of October 7 and its aftermath, Netanyahu’s decisions will shape not only Israel’s survival but the future of the Jewish people. Few leaders in modern Jewish history have combined longevity, political mastery, diplomatic achievement and security vision as fully as Benjamin Netanyahu.

2. Mark Zuckerberg is the most powerful Jew in the digital era, shaping how billions communicate and consume information. As co-founder and CEO of Meta, he oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads — platforms that have become the world’s central public square.

Today, Zuckerberg is steering Meta into its next chapter: AI, wearables and immersive computing. In 2025, Meta unveiled the new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with high-resolution displays, live captioning, translation and neural wristband controls — a bold leap toward everyday augmented reality.

Alongside this, Meta continues to expand the metaverse with Quest 3S, Horizon OS and Horizon TV, ensuring that VR and AR are not abandoned experiments but evolving consumer ecosystems.

He has also placed Meta at the heart of the AI race, releasing open-access large language models like Llama 3.1 and Llama 4, pressuring rivals and democratizing advanced AI.

On policy, Zuckerberg has taken an unusual step for a tech CEO: admitting publicly that Meta bowed to government pressure on pandemic-era moderation, and pledging to dial back censorship in favor of more transparency and free expression. It is part of a deliberate effort to rebuild his image as both a tech visionary and a steward of digital speech.

The result: Zuckerberg is not just running platforms — he is redrawing the architecture of the internet itself, from the rules of digital discourse to the hardware and AI that will define the next generation of global communication.

3. Sam Altman is the architect of the AI revolution. As CEO of OpenAI, he has brought ChatGPT and frontier models like GPT-4o into global use, reshaping economies, education and security.

In 2025, he has doubled down on accessibility, pushing out open interfaces and consumer tools while steering OpenAI into partnerships that touch nearly every sector.

Altman has become as much a statesman as an entrepreneur, testifying before governments, shaping regulation and sparring with peers over how to balance innovation with control. His influence extends far beyond Silicon Valley: world leaders, military planners and cultural figures are recalibrating strategies in response to his work.

In a moment when artificial intelligence is defining the future of labor, warfare and human thought, Altman sits at the center.

4. Isaac “Bougie” Herzog , the 11th president of Israel, holds one of the most symbolically powerful positions in the Jewish world.

A former head of the Jewish Agency and leader of the opposition in the Knesset, Herzog comes from a family deeply woven into Israel’s history - the son of Israel’s sixth president, Chaim Herzog, and grandson of Chief Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog. A nepo baby of Zionism.

Since entering office in 2021, he has attempted to steer Israel through moments of fracture and crisis, from judicial reform battles to the trials of October 7 and its aftermath.

While not always successful in bridging divides and at times appearing partisan, his influence is undeniable because of the weight of his office. Herzog has become a key voice on the global stage, addressing antisemitism, strengthening ties with Diaspora communities and rallying international solidarity for Israel’s survival.

His presence represents continuity, diplomacy and the enduring link between Israel and Jews worldwide, even in moments of national turmoil.

5. Ron Dermer, Israel’s strategic affairs minister and former ambassador to the United States, is one of the most influential Jewish diplomats of the modern era.

Often described as Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidant and chief strategist, he has been building Israel side-by-side with the prime minister since the early 2000s, shaping security, diplomacy and foreign policy doctrine.

Dermer played a key role in the Abraham Accords, redefining Israel’s regional standing, and he is deeply involved in today’s hostage negotiations, navigating delicate diplomacy with global partners.

Known for his sharp intellect and policy mastery, Dermer is not a populist public face but a behind-the-scenes architect whose fingerprints can be found on Israel’s most consequential decisions. From Washington to the Gulf, from Iran policy to the fate of hostages, his influence remains central to how Israel defends its interests and advances its diplomacy on the world stage.

6. Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle and one of the world’s wealthiest men, is also one of the most influential Jews in global business. Known for his sharp intellect, competitive edge and bold vision for technology, Ellison has long leveraged his resources to support Israel, both financially and politically.

A major donor to pro-Israel causes, Ellison has been outspoken about the need for strong U.S.-Israel ties and has invested in cybersecurity and defense technologies that strengthen both nations.

Beyond philanthropy, Ellison embodies the extraordinary reach of Jewish entrepreneurs who shaped Silicon Valley into the powerhouse it is today. His influence stretches from boardrooms to Capitol Hill, where his voice carries weight in conversations about the strategic partnership between Israel and the United States.

7. Bill Ackman –billionaire hedge fund manager and CEO of Pershing Square Capital, has emerged in 2024–25 as one of the most outspoken and consequential voices defending Jewish identity and pushing back against antisemitism—particularly in elite U.S. universities.

A Harvard alumnus, he led the backlash over Harvard’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests and antisemitic incidents following October 7, publishing a public 7-step letter demanding disciplinary action against antisemitic behavior, calling for the naming of students who signed a controversial letter blaming Israel, and urging the resignation of President Claudine Gay. He helped spark over $150 million in dropped donations as donors threatened to withhold support amid the controversy.

Ackman has also defended free speech, even as he criticized what he saw as institutional shortfalls, and has positioned himself as a powerful voice in how America’s academic institutions reckon with their responsibilities.

Beyond finance, his influence now runs through activism, moral pressure, media and donor leverage, making him a rare figure whose wealth, reputation and convictions converge into real-world consequences.

8. Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle, is one of the most powerful women in global business and one of the highest-ranking Jewish executives in the world. Born in Israel and raised in the United States, Catz has led Oracle through nearly two decades of growth, overseeing massive acquisitions and steering the company into cloud infrastructure and AI.

Under her leadership, Oracle has become a central player in global enterprise software and defense contracts, making her influence felt from Wall Street to Washington. Catz is known for her sharp strategic acumen, her ability to navigate between government and corporate spheres and her role as one of the most prominent Israelis in the global tech elite.

Her presence symbolizes not only Jewish success at the highest levels of business, but also the strategic reach of Israeli-born leadership in shaping the future of technology and security.

9. Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, is one of the most influential Jewish technologists in the world, building software that shapes modern defense, intelligence and AI.

As the head of a company that works closely with Western militaries and governments — including the Israel Defense Forces, where Palantir’s platforms are used to enhance battlefield operations — Karp sits at the intersection of technology and security.

He is outspoken in defending Jewish peoplehood and Israel, often confronting pro-Palestinian activists who disrupt his public talks and calling out the double standards applied to the Jewish state.

Born in New York to a Jewish family and educated in philosophy and law, Karp blends intellectual depth with hard-edged pragmatism, positioning Palantir as a backbone of both American and Israeli security infrastructure.

10. Gal Gadot , global film star and one of Israel’s most recognizable cultural icons, has become a lightning rod for Jewish and Israeli identity in Hollywood.

Best known for her role as Wonder Woman, Gadot has used her global platform to screen the raw footage of the October 7 attacks for influential audiences, forcing world leaders and opinion-shapers to confront the brutality of Hamas. For this, she has become both a target of boycotts and a scapegoat in parts of the entertainment industry, embodying the tensions faced by Jews in public life.

Yet her strength, dignity and resilience have kept her in the fight, balancing critics who accuse her of doing too much or too little. By standing visibly and unapologetically as an Israeli, she has made some of the deepest inroads possible for Israel in global culture, showing that Jewish influence in 2025 is not only measured in politics and business but also in courage on the world’s biggest stage.

11. Ben Shapiro – is one of the most influential Jewish voices in the world, commanding an audience of millions through The Daily Wire, his podcast and his media empire. A Harvard Law graduate, he rose to prominence as a sharp conservative commentator known for his rapid-fire debating style and uncompromising defense of Western values.

Since October 7, Shapiro has become one of the most visible defenders of Israel in American media, confronting antisemitism, dismantling misinformation and rallying support for the Jewish state in a way few others can.

Loved and loathed in equal measure, Shapiro is less a partisan pundit than a cultural phenomenon whose reach extends far beyond politics into the fabric of youth culture, online discourse and ideological debates worldwide.

In a time when Jewish voices are often drowned out, Shapiro has positioned himself as a relentless advocate for Israel and Jewish identity, wielding both intellect and media power to influence how millions perceive the Jewish story.

12. Bill Maher is one of the most influential and fearless voices in global political discourse, a comedian turned cultural heavyweight whose influence extends far beyond late-night entertainment. Known for his HBO program Real Time with Bill Maher, he has built a career on speaking uncomfortable truths and defending freedom of thought, often standing alone when others fall silent.

Since October 7, Maher has become one of the strongest defenders of Israel and the Jewish people on mainstream television, challenging antisemitism, calling out hypocrisy and refusing to be pigeonholed as left, right or center. He marches to the beat of his own drum, and his blend of humor and hard-edged realism resonates with Gen X, Baby Boomers and Millennials alike.

Critics may find him abrasive or inconsistent, but Maher embraces the responsibility that comes with free speech and the obligation to think deeply about politics, morality and Jewish survival in a hostile world.

More than a comedian, he is a legitimate political thinker whose format has been endlessly copied but never matched — a man connected to the everyday citizen, whose voice has become indispensable in the defense of both democracy and the Jewish state. And while his mother is Jewish and his father is not, and he was raised Catholic, Maher’s courage, intelligence and moral clarity make him a figure of pride on this list, claimed as one of our own.

13. Jonathan Greenblatt , CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), has become one of the most visible Jewish leaders in America. A former White House official under President Obama and a seasoned social entrepreneur, Greenblatt has transformed the ADL from a venerable institution into a fast-moving force confronting antisemitism in all its forms.

Since October 7, he has been one of the most outspoken American Jewish figures, denouncing Hamas atrocities, calling out antisemitism on college campuses and challenging both the far right and the progressive left when they cross into hate. His willingness to criticize powerful institutions — from tech giants to Ivy League universities — has made him both admired and controversial.

Greenblatt understands that the battle for Jewish security in the 21st century is fought as much in boardrooms and classrooms as on the streets. By combining data-driven research, public advocacy and unapologetic defense of Jewish identity, he has secured his place as one of the defining Jewish voices of this era.

14. Bari Weiss – journalist, author and founder of The Free Press, has built an independent media brand that now rivals legacy outlets in reach—and is reportedly in advanced talks for acquisition by Paramount/Skydance, with Weiss being considered for a senior leadership role at CBS News.

Since leaving The New York Times, she has used The Free Press to defend Israel, expose rising antisemitism and champion liberal democratic values against ideological extremism on both the left and the right; post–October 7, her platform has become a go-to forum for Jewish, Israeli and international voices.

The potential deal underscores her footprint: a privately built outlet strong enough to influence the direction of a major broadcast newsroom. Whatever the final terms, Weiss’s mix of editorial independence, audience trust and cultural combativeness has put Jewish concerns and Israel at the center of a broader media conversation.

15. Josh Shapiro – Governor of Pennsylvania, is one of the most prominent rising Jewish politicians in the United States and a figure many see as a potential presidential contender in 2028. A Democrat with a record of pragmatic governance, he has managed one of America’s most important swing states while building a reputation for competence and balance.

Shapiro’s Jewish identity has been front and center in his public life, especially since his home was firebombed on Passover — a stark reminder of the risks faced by visible Jewish leaders in America today. Though he was once floated as a possible vice-presidential pick, many argue that his Jewishness remains an obstacle to higher office, even as his popularity grows.

Since October 7, Shapiro has been one of the strongest American voices standing publicly with Israel and condemning antisemitism, leveraging his platform to speak with moral clarity while embodying unapologetic Jewish pride.

His ability to mix executive leadership with outspoken Jewish advocacy makes him one of the most influential Jewish political figures in America today, and a name that will continue to loom large in the years ahead.

16. Noa Tishby , actress, producer, activist and author, she has become one of the most recognizable Jewish voices defending Israel on the global stage. In 2021, she published Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth, a bestseller that demystified the Jewish state for a new generation. Shortly after, she was appointed Israel’s first-ever special envoy for combating antisemitism and delegitimization.

Since October 7, Tishby has leaned into her role as Israel’s unofficial cultural ambassador, battling misinformation online and on television, and refusing to shy away from difficult conversations. With charisma, Hollywood polish and unapologetic Zionist conviction, she has reached audiences far beyond traditional Jewish or pro-Israel circles. Tishby’s blend of celebrity and activism makes her an indispensable figure in shaping Israel’s image abroad.

17. Jeremy Ben-Ami, founder and president of J Street, represents a very different strain of Jewish influence: unapologetically progressive, unafraid to challenge Israeli policies, yet steadfast in his belief that a secure, democratic Jewish state depends on achieving a two-state solution.

A grandson of one of the founders of Tel Aviv, Ben-Ami has positioned J Street as the political home for many American Jews who feel alienated by establishment groups.

Since October 7, Ben-Ami has navigated a fine line, denouncing Hamas terror while pressing Israel’s government to balance security with moral responsibility. His critics accuse him of undermining Israel from within, but his supporters view him as giving voice to the conscience of American Jewry. Agree or disagree, Ben-Ami embodies a central tension in Jewish political life: how to support Israel while holding it accountable.

18. Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, is one of the most fearless Jewish voices in global diplomacy, known for holding the United Nations accountable to its founding principles.

A Canadian international lawyer and activist based in Geneva, he has become the conscience of the UN, relentlessly exposing its bias against Israel while giving dissidents from Iran, Cuba, China and other authoritarian regimes a platform denied to them at home.

His speeches at the Human Rights Council — sharp, viral and often embarrassing to dictatorships — have made him a symbol of moral clarity inside an institution where hypocrisy is routine. Since October 7, Neuer has been a leading global defender of Israel, challenging misinformation in real time and ensuring Israeli victims and hostages are heard in international forums.

With a massive social media following, op-eds in major outlets and an unflinching voice for truth, Neuer has emerged as one of the most influential defenders of Israel and the Jewish people on the international stage.

19. Jared Kushner – senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term, remains one of the most consequential Jewish figures in global diplomacy. As one of the architects of the Abraham Accords, he helped broker normalization agreements that reshaped Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

Since leaving office, Kushner has continued to wield influence through his private equity firm Affinity Partners, leveraging close ties with Gulf leaders to channel investment and business into the region.

While he does not currently hold a formal political role, he continues to be tasked with quiet responsibilities, from advising regional partners to shaping conversations that may define future U.S.–Middle East policy.

His blend of diplomatic achievements, access to world leaders and ability to convert political capital into long-term business and strategic ventures ensures that Kushner remains a central Jewish influencer in 2025.

20. The Yanuka (Rabbi Shlomo Yehuda Be’eri) is one of the most enigmatic and talked-about spiritual figures in Israel today. Revered by thousands as a hidden tzaddik and mystic, his reputation has spread quickly through word of mouth, social media and personal encounters that many describe as transformative.

Unlike other rabbinic leaders focused on scholarship or public advocacy, the Yanuka’s influence is rooted in the aura of spiritual revival, blessing and kabbalistic wisdom he offers to followers seeking guidance in a turbulent era. His gatherings attract politicians, business leaders and everyday Israelis alike, all drawn by his reputation for deep holiness and personal insight.

At a time when Israel faces existential threats and rising antisemitism, the Yanuka represents a stream of Jewish leadership that places its faith in spiritual protection and mystical continuity. Though controversial to some, his growing following demonstrates the enduring power of Jewish mysticism in shaping both private lives and the collective imagination of the Jewish people.

21. Noa Argamani has become a voice of conscience in 2025, embodying both the vulnerability and the resilience of Israel’s people.

Argamani has become one of the most visible symbols of Jewish resilience and survival after October 7. Kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival and dragged into Gaza on the back of a motorcycle, her image became one of the most widely circulated videos of the Hamas massacre, encapsulating the horror of that day.

For eight months, she was held hostage until her dramatic rescue by Israeli special forces in June 2024. Since her release, Argamani has emerged as a powerful advocate for the hostages still in captivity, traveling, speaking and lending her voice to a cause larger than her own survival.

What makes her influence striking is not only the trauma she endured but the dignity with which she has carried it: she has consistently distanced herself from the idea of being a “hero,” instead embracing the responsibility of becoming a voice for those still silenced in Gaza. By doing so, she has shifted the focus from her personal story to the collective struggle for justice and survival, keeping global attention fixed on the hostages and the human cost of terrorism.

In 2025, Time Magazine recognized her as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, cementing her role not just as a survivor but as a global symbol of courage and conscience. Covered by nearly every major outlet worldwide, Argamani has transformed from a victim into a reluctant yet resolute advocate, embodying both the vulnerability and resilience of Israel’s people.

22. Hananya Naftali – is one of Israel’s most visible public figures, recognized worldwide for amplifying Israel’s voice and fighting antisemitism across digital, political and cultural arenas. With millions of followers, he has become the most prominent Israeli content creator speaking directly to global audiences, shaping how Israel is seen and defended in the modern age.

Born in Israel to a family of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, Naftali served as a combat soldier in the IDF before moving to the digital battlefield, where his videos, posts and speeches blend history, current events and personal perspective to challenge misinformation and build solidarity with Israel.

Beyond activism, he founded The Israel Store, an e-commerce platform countering BDS by connecting global customers with Israeli products, turning entrepreneurship into a form of advocacy.

Naftali has also worked closely with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s team, advising on digital strategy, and is a sought-after speaker across Europe, the U.S. and beyond. What makes his influence unique is its authenticity — built from nothing but a camera and conviction. Today, he stands as the leading voice of his generation in the battle for Israel’s narrative worldwide.

23. Lex Fridman, a MIT-trained researcher and podcaster, has become one of the most influential Jewish voices in global media, shaping public discourse at the intersection of technology, science and culture.

With millions of subscribers and listeners, his long-form podcast has hosted world leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs and cultural figures, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and political leaders from both the U.S. and abroad.

Fridman is known for his calm, deeply reflective style, which has allowed him to enter spaces of polarized debate and bring Jewish identity and Israel into conversations with audiences that traditional media often cannot reach.

Since October 7, his influence has grown even more visible as he has tackled antisemitism, free speech and the future of technology on a global stage.

More than just an interviewer, Fridman has become a cultural mediator, leveraging Jewish intellectual tradition and his own personal narrative to shape how millions think about the ethical and spiritual dimensions of the modern world.

24. Michael Rapaport , actor, comedian and cultural commentator, has reinvented himself as one of the most outspoken Jewish voices in American media. Known for his brash New York style and unfiltered social media presence, Rapaport has used his platform to defend Israel and call out antisemitism with an intensity that resonates with millions.

Since October 7, Rapaport’s videos have gone viral as he skewers Hamas supporters, challenges celebrities who demonize Israel, and injects humor into moments of deep pain. He is not a polished diplomat or a cautious politician — and that’s precisely why he matters. He speaks like the uncle at the dinner table who refuses to let anyone get away with lies. For Jews feeling isolated or silenced, Rapaport’s loud, unapologetic defense of Israel has made him an unlikely but essential voice of this moment.

25. Yarden Bibas , husband of Shiri and father of Ariel and Kfir, became one of the most searing symbols of Israel’s national trauma after his young family was abducted during the October 7 massacre. Their fate—his wife and children murdered in Hamas captivity, and Yarden himself held for months in Gaza—etched his name into the collective memory of Israel and the Jewish world.

Unlike philanthropists or political leaders, Bibas’s influence does not stem from wealth or office but from the raw moral power of his story. His ordeal has become a rallying point in Israel’s struggle against terrorism and a touchstone in global Jewish advocacy. His image has appeared on placards at rallies from Tel Aviv to New York, reminding the world of the human cost of indifference.

Today, Bibas stands not only as a grieving father and husband but also as an unwilling yet undeniable leader in the fight for Jewish survival and dignity. His name compels political leaders, activists and ordinary citizens alike to reckon with the stakes of Israel’s war and the future of the Jewish people.

26. Sylvan Adams , known as the “Israeli Elon Musk of philanthropy,” billionaire businessman who has redefined what it means to be a private citizen with global impact.

From bringing the Giro d’Italia cycling race to Jerusalem, to bankrolling Israel’s entry into the Eurovision Song Contest with Netta Barzilai’s 2018 victory, to promoting Israeli innovation on the world stage, Adams has made cultural diplomacy his calling card.

A Canadian-Israeli who calls himself the “self-appointed ambassador-at-large for Israel,” Adams has invested millions into sports, science and public diplomacy projects.

His influence is not merely financial but strategic: he understands that Israel’s image abroad is shaped as much by music, athletics and technology as by politics. In an era when Israel faces mounting criticism, Adams’ brand of “soft power” philanthropy has proven vital, showcasing the country’s creativity and resilience.

27. Melanie Shiraz Asor, born in Israel and raised between Israel and the United States, represents a new generation of Jewish leaders whose lives bridge the Diaspora and the Jewish state.

A graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied Data Science and Israel Studies, she confronted a hostile campus climate head-on, taking leadership roles in Jewish organizations, building coalitions and launching initiatives like a student-led coding course to open pathways into technology careers.

After roles in Silicon Valley startups, she earned a Global MBA at Tel Aviv University. She founded a fintech startup in London, gaining recognition as a young trailblazer in the global tech community.

Now based in Tel Aviv, she carries her activism to the cultural stage, serving as Miss Universe Israel 2025 with the mission of representing Israel and the Jewish people through a human lens rather than only a political one.

Her platform highlights resilience, creativity and pride, while her parallel work as an artist and musician expands her impact across cultural boundaries. Asor’s journey from student activism to entrepreneurship to the Miss Universe stage embodies a modern Jewish narrative of resilience, ambition and unapologetic advocacy for Israel worldwide.

28. Deni Avdija , the Israeli-born forward for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, is more than a rising basketball star — he is Israel’s face on the global sports stage. The son of a Serbian father and Israeli mother, Avdija embodies Israel’s diversity and resilience, proudly representing his country in the world’s most competitive league.

Since October 7, Avdija has spoken openly about his identity, offering solidarity with Israeli fans and representing a positive image of Israel in a sphere often fraught with politics.

For young Jews worldwide, he is a role model: proof that Jewish athletes can excel at the highest levels while carrying their heritage with pride. On the court, his influence grows with each season; off the court, he is an ambassador for Israel and the Jewish people in arenas far from home.

29. Brandon Korff, heir to the Viacom and CBS fortune, has become one of the most active young Jewish philanthropists and pro-Israel advocates in the United States. Unlike many in his generation of wealth, Korff has leaned into Jewish identity and Zionist activism, using both his resources and his voice to defend Israel in elite circles where support is increasingly scarce.

He is a frequent presence in Israel, where his business and philanthropic ties range from cultural initiatives to frontline humanitarian aid. In America, he has positioned himself as part of a younger donor class determined to reshape Jewish advocacy, ensuring it resonates with Gen Z and Millennials who face rising antisemitism in schools, on campuses and in the workplace.

Korff represents a fusion of wealth, activism and youthful energy. He is not content to simply inherit influence — he is intent on wielding it, both to strengthen Israel’s place in the world and to secure Jewish continuity at home.

30. Jonah Platt – Jonah Platt is a leading voice in today’s conversation on Jewish identity, culture and current events. Host of Being Jewish with Jonah Platt — America’s #1 Jewish podcast — he has built a brand that some jokingly say is “making Jewish mothers proud,” precisely because he is bringing pride, confidence and visibility to Jewish life in a way that reaches assimilated American Jews on their own level.

An accomplished entertainer, Platt has starred on Broadway (Wicked), appeared in Hollywood films (Being the Ricardos) and written for network comedies, while also co-writing the musical adaptation of The Giver and producing his first feature film, The Mensch.

His podcast has spotlighted figures like Van Jones, Josh Gad, Sheryl Sandberg and Congressman Ritchie Torres, giving mainstream audiences a window into Jewish life. A sought-after speaker, singer and emcee for Jewish organizations across the country, Platt has also written on Jewish issues in Variety, the New York Post, Times of Israel and The Forward, and has been featured on CNN, Fox News, NewsNation and i24NEWS.