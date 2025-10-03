Not just in bed: This trend will make you look as stylish as ever

"Lace is perceived as something delicate and soft that's reserved for bedrooms or weddings," fashion designer and influencer Ilana Bukhgendler Yahav tells. "And the new trend turns it into something more accessible. It combines the ultimate play between casual and elegant. Suddenly lace items don't have to be either lingerie or very fancy dresses for events. As someone who has a preference for street fashion, I really love it."

4 View gallery Lace is peeking out at Copenhagen Fashion Week ( Photo: Gettyimages IL/Edward Berthelot )

The trend, which has been seen in various interpretations on quite a few bloggers at recent fashion weeks, is easy to implement and especially suitable for the holiday season. It relies on a silk item with a lace hem and will look great with almost any basic items you have in your closet.

4 View gallery The Danish women are doing everything right. Copenhagen Fashion Week ( Photo: Gettyimages IL/Edward Berthelot )

"This way of dressing allows you to take items we're used to wearing daily—pants, leggings, skirts and T-shirts, items that are very casual—and introduce softness and elegance with the silk and lace. It creates some kind of balance in the outfit. Sometimes you approach your closet and say 'Enough, how many times can I wear the same T-shirt,' and this trend combines the functionality of clothes with a look that's feminine and soft, and that's fun."

How do we actually do this?

"It's a trend that's very suitable for the transitional season: We'll take basic items, say a white T-shirt with white wide-leg pants, and wear underneath a camisole or silk dress with a lace hem. Another option is to take a silk skirt with a lace hem and wear wide-leg pants underneath. You can also wear the skirt as a strapless dress and wear a camisole over it—this essentially gives us that layered look. I call it 'Breslov vibes' because something about the lace with the layers reminds me a bit of the Hasidic Judaism-Breslov world.

4 View gallery Ilana Buhgendler‬⁩ ( Photo: Private Album )

4 View gallery Lace items to mix and match ( Photo:Daddy Eliasi, Asia Raviv )