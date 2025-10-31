Open letter: Why Tucker Carlson is wrong about Christian Zionism

Tucker, many years ago, I debated you on MSNBC. I would like to challenge you to a debate again, this time on Christian Zionism.

In an interview on October 27, 2025, you declared that you “despise Christian Zionism more than anyone on earth,” calling it a “dangerous heresy” and a “brain virus infecting the church.” I know such hatred well. My own father was a professing Christian who despised Jews. When I was eleven, he strangled me as I tried to protect my Jewish mother from his abuse. Years later, a self-proclaimed Christian Nationalist tried to kill me because I am a Christian Zionist, murdering two people, including an Arkansas state trooper, on his way to my home.

1 View gallery Tucker Carlson ( Photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Zionism is not a heresy; it is the movement for the Jewish people’s return to their homeland. A Christian Zionist simply believes the Bible: that Israel is the land of the Bible and that the Jewish people have a divine right to it. The Scriptures contain hundreds of promises through the prophets affirming this truth.

My mother named me after her great-grandfather, Rabbi Mikael Katznelson, who was burned alive in his synagogue with 2,000 Jews, which she referred to as "so-called Christians". Decades later, I learned that late Israeli president Shimon Peres, his grandfather, a cantor-rabbi, perished in that same synagogue.

Photo: Perry Mandelbaum

I have often wondered how forty million Protestant Christians, born out of the Great Reformation, could support Hitler, but they embraced patriotism and prosperity and said, “God sent us the Chancellor.” Words kill. We have seen hateful ideologies. Hamas taught its children vile lies that dehumanize Jews, telling them Jews have horns and tails, calling them the “seed of Satan,” and even chanting, “There’s a Jew behind me, come and kill him.”

It’s time we had a debate, Tucker.