One of Israel’s busiest train stations to double in size: exclusive look at major makeover

Work has begun to expand Tel Aviv Savidor Central Station, and exclusive renderings of the new station have been revealed for the first time. As part of the project, the station’s size will double, a new passenger hall and a bridge connecting its ends will be built, and two new platforms will be added above the Ayalon River. The initiative is part of the Ayalon Fourth Track project and is expected to transform the station, which serves more than 13 million passengers annually and is Israel’s second-busiest.

The project is being advanced by the Ministry of Transportation and Israel Railways as part of a strategic plan to upgrade the rail network to meet population growth and the projected rise in rail travel—expected to reach about 300 million trips annually by 2040.

2 View gallery This is what the renovated Tel Aviv Savidor Center Station will look like ( Photo: Milosewski Architects and Mass – Barchana Architects & Urban Planners )

At the heart of the project is the construction of the fourth track on the Ayalon corridor, which will include a roughly 4.6-kilometer-long railway bridge over the Ayalon River. Once completed, train capacity in the Tel Aviv section is expected to rise from 14 trains per hour today to about 26, enabling increased frequency across the network and improved service nationwide.

Under the plan, the station will feature a new passenger hall linking the Modai Bridge to the stock exchange area, along with a new internal bridge for easy movement between platforms. A new island platform will also be built over the Ayalon River, including platforms 7 and 8, as part of efforts to expand station capacity and improve passenger flow.

In the coming weeks, Israel Railways will begin dismantling the canopy on the station’s northern section to allow the use of massive cranes required for the project. Prior upgrades were made to the southern platforms to improve waiting conditions for passengers during construction.

2 View gallery The new station will double in size ( Photo: Milosewski Architects and Mass – Barchana Architects & Urban Planners )

“This is a historic step that will improve rail service across the country, dramatically increase train frequency, and fully address the expected significant growth in travel in the coming decades,” said Ministry of Transportation CEO Moshe Ben Zaken.