Reebok pulls logo from Israel’s national soccer team jerseys after BDS pressure

Israel’s growing international isolation is now reaching the soccer field. On Tuesday, it emerged that global brand Reebok has demanded its logo be removed from Israel’s national team uniforms following boycott threats from the BDS movement.
Reebok, represented in Israel by the MGS Group and owned by American and Jewish stakeholders, began outfitting Israel’s national teams only last summer. A high-profile campaign was launched featuring new uniforms designed by former player Tal Shtah. Now, after the demand was relayed to its local representative, the uniforms are expected to appear without the company’s global logo.
Israel’s national team is set to play two away matches in the coming weeks as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against Norway in Oslo on Oct. 11 and Italy in Udine on Nov. 14. Israel currently ranks third in its group with nine points, six behind first-place Norway.
The matches come amid reports of international pressure to suspend Israel from FIFA and UEFA. However, the Israel Football Association said no emergency meetings have been scheduled regarding the country’s standing in international soccer.
In a statement, the Israel Football Association said: “The IFA never had a direct agreement with Reebok Global, so the company apparently gave in to irrelevant and embarrassing boycott threats. The IFA signed with a local equipment supplier and allowed for various sponsors to appear on the kits, sponsors who are certainly braver than Reebok Global. The design, the IFA emblem and the Israeli flag will continue to be displayed proudly on all national team uniforms. We are confident that new sponsors will soon recognize the privilege of standing with the national team in these times.”