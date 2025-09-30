Reebok pulls logo from Israel’s national soccer team jerseys after BDS pressure

Reebok, represented in Israel by the MGS Group and owned by American and Jewish stakeholders, began outfitting Israel’s national teams only last summer. A high-profile campaign was launched featuring new uniforms designed by former player Tal Shtah. Now, after the demand was relayed to its local representative, the uniforms are expected to appear without the company’s global logo.

Israel’s national team is set to play two away matches in the coming weeks as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, against Norway in Oslo on Oct. 11 and Italy in Udine on Nov. 14. Israel currently ranks third in its group with nine points, six behind first-place Norway.

