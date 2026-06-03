Slovenia blocks Israeli flight, citing political reasons, plane diverted to land in Croatia

An Israir flight headed to Ljubljana, Slovenia, was forced to divert to Zagreb, Croatia, on Wednesday after Slovenian authorities reportedly denied permission for the Israeli plane to land.
According to Israir, the decision was politically motivated. CEO Uri Sirkis said, “The Israir flight scheduled for Ljubljana had to land in Zagreb because the authorities in Ljubljana are refusing Israeli carriers to land, due to their firm political opposition to the route operated by the Israeli government. This is a blatant violation of EU air agreements.”
The refusal comes during a transitional period in Slovenia, with the outgoing government historically critical of Israel, while the incoming government is expected to have friendlier ties. Observers say policy on the matter may change once the new administration takes office.
Passengers on the flight found themselves unexpectedly landing in Croatia, facing delays and logistical complications, while Israir continues to negotiate with Slovenian authorities and EU regulators.
The diverted flight adds to rising tensions in European-Israeli air travel, highlighting how political considerations continue to affect commercial aviation despite existing international agreements.