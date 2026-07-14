Iran escalation freezes US tanker removal from Ben-Gurion Airport

After it appeared that the crisis had been resolved and the threat to summer flights had been lifted, the security escalation with Iran has renewed concerns over disruptions at Ben-Gurion Airport. The evacuation of American refueling planes from the airport has been frozen, and four additional aircraft of the same type landed in Israel overnight.

A total of 33 U.S. refueling planes are now parked at Ben-Gurion Airport, occupying parking spaces also used by civilian aircraft. The Israel Airports Authority warned that if the situation does not change in the coming days, airlines may have to cancel tens of thousands of flight tickets as early as the beginning of August.

Gallery A total of 33 US refueling planes are now parked at Ben-Gurion Airport ( Photo: REUTERS/ Dedi Hayun )

Israel Airports Authority Director General Sharon Kedmi sent a letter Tuesday morning to the transportation minister and other officials warning that the shortage of parking spaces for commercial aircraft could harm Ben-Gurion Airport’s operations at the height of the summer travel season.

According to Kedmi, if the evacuation plan is not resumed soon, the authority will have to notify airlines, under standard procedure, that flight operations must be reduced at the beginning of August.

US refueling planes in BGA ( Photo: Kobi Koanks )

The warning comes after the plan to evacuate the U.S. refueling aircraft was halted because of the escalation with Iran. Eighteen planes that were supposed to leave the airport in the second half of July remained there, and the four aircraft that landed overnight have now joined them.

Senior aviation industry officials said this scenario had been agreed in advance between Israel and the United States: in the event of escalation and a return to fighting, American refueling planes would receive immediate permission to return to Ben-Gurion Airport and park there. That is what is now happening in practice.

American refueling plane approaching Ben-Gurion Airport this morning ( Photo: Dani Sadeh )

Strikes in Kish and Saravan, Iran

Beyond the concern over ticket cancellations, the shortage of parking spaces is expected to weigh on daily operations at Ben-Gurion Airport and cause delays in takeoffs and landings. The concern is sharpened by the heavy passenger traffic expected at the airport, with about 90,000 travelers expected to pass through it this coming Thursday. In August, that number is expected to exceed 90,000.

At the same time, the escalation with Iran has led to another decision: the Shin Bet has ordered the ban on Israeli airlines flying to the United Arab Emirates to be extended until the end of October 2026 for now, due to the regional security situation.

The ban applies only to Israeli airlines, El Al, Arkia and Israir. Foreign carriers Etihad and Flydubai are continuing to fly to the UAE as usual. Passengers who bought tickets to the UAE through Israeli airlines before February 28 will have their tickets canceled and receive refunds.

Two and a half weeks ago, the Transportation Ministry announced that understandings had been reached with the U.S. military for the gradual evacuation of refueling aircraft from Ben-Gurion Airport to Israeli air force bases around the country. Following that agreement, the threat of canceling hundreds of thousands of summer flight tickets was lifted.