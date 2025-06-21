Israel kills IRGC official linked to Oct. 7 massacre, Isfahan reactor attacked | Live updates

The IDF said it shot down a hostile drone from Iran targeting areas in northern Israel after sirens warned of a drone strike on the Beit She'an valley, the northern West Bank and Wadi Araa.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the IDF targeted and eliminated Saeed Izdi, a senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Quds force who financed and armed Hamas ahead of the October 7 massacre, in a strike on an apartment in Qom.

Quds force official killed in a strike on an apartment in Qom

IDF targets an apartment block in Qom

Local media reported earlier that a fourth-floor apartment was hit in an IDF strike on Qom, where at least two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed and at least four others, wounded.

"This is a huge win for the Air Force and military intelligence," Katz said.

I srael conducted strikes on central Iran early on Saturday, including on the nuclear reactor in Isfahan, Iranian media reported. According to the Fars news agency, there was no leakage from the reactor . According to reports, the local governor said that no leakage of hazardous materials was identified

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he hoped for a resounding statement condemning the Israeli attacks on his country when he meets with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Turkey later on Saturday. "We will use the opportunity to make Iran's voice heard to the world," the minister said.

"Attacking peaceful nuclear reactors in Iran, which are under the supervision of the IAEA, is an unforgivable crime and will have serious implications on international law, especially on the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Iran will stand firm in the face of Israeli aggression and will respond as required based on its legitimate right to self-defense."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Araghchi said earlier that Tehran will not engage in talks with any party as long as Israeli attacks persist. “Western countries are not condemning Israel’s aggression against Iran, even though they know it violates all international laws and resolutions,” Araghchi said. “The U.S. is complicit in the Israeli aggression against Iran, even if it’s not participating publicly,” he added.

The IDF spokesperson said early on Saturday that Aminpour Joudaki, the commander of the second UAV brigade of the IRGC Air Force, was killed in a strike . "As part of his role, Aminpour Joudaki advanced hundreds of UAV attacks against Israeli territory from the area of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran," the military said in a statement. He assumed a key role after the killing of Taher Pour in Israel's opening strike on June 13.

Fire caused by shrapnel from an intercept of one of the Iranian ballistic missiles targeting central Israel

Aerial defenses intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile barrage targeting central Israel in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Shrapnel from one intercept fell through the roof of a 4-story building, causing a fire.



