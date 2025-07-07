Report: Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal 'possible' by Thursday

Indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas resumed Monday in Doha, Qatar, with Palestinian sources expressing cautious optimism that a deal—including a truce and a hostage deal—could be finalized by Thursday. The talks come ahead of a scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
Hamas described the current negotiations as more serious than previous attempts and emphasized that progress depends largely on Israel’s willingness to meet key Palestinian demands. These include a comprehensive ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian aid and an end to the blockade affecting more than two million Palestinians.
However, Palestinian sources told Reuters that Israel’s refusal to agree to provisions allowing the free and safe entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza remains the main obstacle preventing progress in the talks.
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya and Qatar’s Al Araby networks reported that Hamas is insisting on including all of its proposed amendments in the agreement, which has stalled progress. Meanwhile, Qatar-based Al Jazeera cited senior Palestinian leaders who believe joint mediation efforts by Qatar and Egypt could help secure a binding agreement with international guarantees.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Egypt’s Al-Rad channel reported that Israel insists on channeling humanitarian aid through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and aims to establish additional distribution centers. So far, discussions have focused mainly on aid delivery, without advancement on other core issues.
Despite the hurdles, Hamas sources remain hopeful due to clear American pressure to reach a swift deal. Mediators are continuing their efforts to finalize an agreement that could come into effect by the end of the week if Israel agrees to the Palestinian terms.