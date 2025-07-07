Houthis fire missiles at Israel after IDF strikes ports in Yemen

Iran-backed group fires 2 missiles targeting West Bank and Dead Sea regions after the first Israeli strike on Yemen since an assassination attempt on Houthi military chief, military strikes ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and As-Salif

Hours after the IDF carried out a massive strike on ports in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, sirens warning of rocket and missile fire in the West Bank and Dead Sea areas in the pre-dawn hours on Monday. at least two missiles were launched, targeting Israel. No injuries or damage were reported.
Earlier, the IDF launched a series of airstrikes, dubbing the air campaign Operation Black Flag.
Fires rage after the IDF targets the Hodeidah port in Yemen
According to the military, the strikes targeted key terror infrastructure at the Houthi-controlled ports of Hodeidah, As-Salif and Ras Isa. Additional targets included the Ras Khatib power station and the Galaxy Leader, a ship hijacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea in 2023 and reportedly repurposed for terror activity.
IDF issues urgent evacuation warning for three ports in Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels
Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement, declaring, “The same fate awaits Yemen as Tehran. Under Operation Black Flag, the IDF has powerfully struck Houthi terror targets. As I have warned, anyone who tries to harm Israel will be struck, and any hand raised against Israel will be cut off. The Houthis will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions.”
The IDF had earlier issued an urgent evacuation warning in Arabic, calling on anyone present at the targeted ports to leave the area due to impending strikes.
The strikes follow ongoing missile fire from Yemen toward Israel, despite a ceasefire with Iran in place since late June. Israeli officials had initially noted a lull in Houthi activity—believed linked to a prior assassination attempt on Houthi military chief Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari—but noted a resumption of launches in recent days.
Galaxy Leader docking off Yemen coast
(Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah//File Photo)
Sources say al-Ghamari, a key figure in Houthi-Iran coordination and head of the group’s missile program, was seriously wounded or killed in a targeted Israeli strike last month. The IDF believes that action may have disrupted Houthi operations temporarily.
“The Houthi chief of staff came to chew qat, and we hit him there. That’s not a joke,” a senior Israeli official told Ynet.
A Yemeni security source added that al-Ghamari, who also led the Houthi missile program and trained in Iran, was considered among the group’s most dangerous operatives. If eliminated, it would represent a significant blow to both the Houthis and Tehran.
Houthi military chief Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari
Footage from the time showed Houthi forces setting up checkpoints and ambulances rushing to the scene following the strike. The attack reportedly targeted al-Ghamari’s meeting headquarters.
However, Houthi missile fire resumed after the ceasefire. The most recent launch came Saturday night, triggering alarms in the Dead Sea and Judean Desert regions. The IDF later confirmed that the missile, launched from Yemen, had been intercepted. Israel’s national emergency service said no casualties or damage were reported.
