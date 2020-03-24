Israel's coronavirus sick count leaps by 234 to 1,656

The Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday morning that the country now has 1,656 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, an additional 234 cases since Monday night.

Thirty-one confirmed patients are hospitalized in serious condition, 47 in moderate condition and 1,528 in light condition, among them 652 patients displaying only light or no symptoms who are hospitalized at home and 161 more patients hospitalized in hotels requisitioned by the state to treat coronavirus patients.

Medical staff in protective gear outside Wolfson Hospital ( Photo: Avigail Uzi )

There has been one fatality as a result of complications caused by the pathogen - an 88-year-old man with significant pre-existing health conditions who contracted the virus at a Jerusalem nursing home and passed away on Friday.

Forty-nine people have completely recovered from the virus.

So far, 135,549 Israelis have self-isolated at home for a period of 14 days after returning from overseas or being exposed to the virus and 71,029 citizens are in isolation at the moment, 773 of them entered isolation on Tuesday.

Over 3,700 tests for the virus have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

This new report makes Israel the world's 20th country worst-hit by the coronavirus.

Topping the list are China, Italy, the U.S., Spain, Germany, Iran, France, South Korea, Switzerland, and Britain.

The coronavirus treatment wing at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

However, the mortality rate in Israel is exceptionally low, standing at under 0.1%.

In comparison, the mortality rate from the virus in Italy stands at 9.5%, 6.6% in Spain, 1.3% in the U.S., and 0.4% in Germany.

Israel is also trying to establish whether a man in his 60s who died Monday at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv had succumbed to the virus.