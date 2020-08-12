Channels
Greece agrees to allow in Israeli tourists with mandatory quarantine

Israeli and Greek foreign ministers agree Greece would earmark specific locations that Israeli tourists would be allowed to visit, since countries in the EU are not allowed to accept tourists from countries with high coronavirus infection rate

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 08.12.20 , 18:16
Greek officials have agreed to allow Israeli tourists into the country without the need for mandatory two-week quarantine, Ynet learned on Wednesday.
    • In a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dandias, the two agreed that Greece would earmark specific locations that Israeli tourists would be allowed to visit, since countries in the European Union are not allowed to accept tourists from countries with high coronavirus infection rate.
    Dandias is set to arrive in Israel on Thursday to finalize the details of the agreement, including the date for official resumption of flights between Israel and Greece.
    This is a breaking news story

