Report: Five killed in missile strike on pro-Iranian militias in Syria

Five people were killed Wednesday in a missile strike on Iranian-backed militias near in Syria, according to an opposition war monitoring group in the country.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a missile of “an unknown origin” was fired at a military site, believed to belong to an Iranian proxy, along the Syria-Iraq border near the city of Abu Kamal. The location has allegedly been targeted by Israeli military over the past few months.

In addition, the reports say the nearby military site under a control of the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah was also targeted.

Israeli strike in Syria, Archive ( Photo: Reuters )

Earlier, the Syrian Observatory reported that a “few explosions" had been heard near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, also close to the border with Iraq.

"This is an attack carried out by an unknown force, it is unclear whether it was conducted by a drone or a missile," said the organization, that has activists around the country.

The report came just two days after three foreign nationals, believed to be Iranians, were killed in an alleged pre-dawn Israeli missile attack near Damascus.

State TV said one of the Israeli missiles was shot down near the Damascus suburb of Aqraba.

One Iranian official later said that Israel "will regret" its alleged missile strikes against Iranian assets in the region.