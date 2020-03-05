Syrian soldier killed, 4 others wounded in alleged Israeli strikes in Quneitra, Homs

At least one Syrian soldier was killed, and four others had been wounded in alleged Israeli attacks in south-west Syria, the London-based Al-Quds-Al-Arabi newspaper reported Thursday.

Earlier Syrian state media reported that air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over Quneitra province in the country's southwest as well as over the southern city of Homs. Syrian sources said the alleged strikes targeted military sites and an airport.

Syrian air defenses intercept alleged Israeli missiles ( Photo: AFP )

"At 00:30 on Thursday our air defense monitored Israeli warplanes coming from northern occupied Palestine towards Saida, and several missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace towards the central area," state media quoted a military source as saying. "The missiles were intercepted successfully," the source added.

At the time of the alleged Israeli strike, two civilian Qatari aircrafts were detected in Lebanese airspace, apparently en route to Syria. They turned back around without entering the Syrian airspace in an attempt to avoid being hit.

Similar to similar events in the past, this time the IDF also placed restrictions on operations in the Golan Heights airspace, which has been closed for civilian aircrafts flying at an altitude of 5000 feet, since the alleged attack overnight.

On Election Day on Monday, the army thwarted an attempted sniper attack across the Syrian border on the Golan Heights. Israeli troops identified a vehicle involved in the incident and opened fire at it, the army said.

Civilian vehicle targeted by IDF in response to Syrian sniper fire

Syria's state news agency SANA said that in response Israeli forces fired a missile over the Golan Heights and targeted a civilian vehicle in the area of Quneitra, on the Syrian side of the border.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel's enemies were trying to disrupt the lives of citizens even when the country goes to the polls.

"We will cut off the hands of our enemies and we will not allow them to disrupt our lives," Bennett said.