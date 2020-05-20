Jordanian national moderately hurt trying to breach Israeli border

A Jordanian national was moderately hurt on Wednesday after trying to breach the border with Israel, security officials said.

The 49-year-old man apparently tried to smuggle weapons just south of the Sea of Galilee and was shot in the leg by Israeli security forces.

Israeli-Jordanian border near Naharayim ( Photo: AFP )

He was taken to Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias for treatment.

A fire broke out in the area, near Naharayim, as a result of flares being fired during the incident.

Security forces, including Border Police, Israel Police and IDF, noticed a man with a large sack approaching the border at around 6am, said the official report. They called on the man to stop but he continued marching toward the border, ignoring the calls.

He was subsequently shot in the leg.The forces found a host of weapons in the man’s bag, including AK-47 rifles.

Police said the incident is not likely to have been nationalistically motivated.

Jordanian flag erected at Naharayim site after 25 years ( Photo: AFP )

Naharayim, located along the Jordan River in northern Israel, and Tzofar, located deep in the Negev Desert south of the Dead Sea, leased by Israel for mostly agricultural purposes, last year were returned to the full sovereignty of Jordan.