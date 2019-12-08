Israeli winter announces itself with rain, thunderstorms

After the hottest November in years, Israelis finally get to enjoy a whiff of a rainfall that is expected to spread all across the country Sunday.
Throughout the day, the temperatures will dip to the coldest this season so far and the rain will intensify and spread from the northern parts of the country all the way to the Negev Desert. In some parts of the country, showers will be accompanied by lightning and thunder.
There are fears of flooding in eastern and southern rivers as well as the coastal plain.
In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will range from 18 degrees celsius during the day Sunday to 13 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 18 degrees during the day and 13 degrees at night. In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 18 degrees throughout the day to 12 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the temperatures will be cooler, reaching 13 degrees during the day and falling to 9 overnight, while in the southernmost city of Eilat the weather will remain warn with 24 degrees during the day and 15 at night.
According to the Meteo-Tech meteorological company, winds in the southwest to southwest Mediterranean Sea will reach speeds of up to 50 kph (31 mph), while the waves could reach heights of up to 160 cm (5 feet).
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will not change significantly, with temperatures remaining within the same range. The rainfall will continue in most parts of the country and will be accompanied by thunderstorms.
On Wednesday the temperatures expected to warm up and it is expected to be mostly sunny.
Just three weeks ago, Israel was still in the midst of a record heatwave, which saw temperatures rise above 30 degrees celsius.
