Israel's wintry weather continues with more heavy rain on the way

The wintry weather in Israel continued Thursday with more heavy rain expected across most parts of the country, at times accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.
The current storm system on Wednesday caused widespread flooding in southern and central Israel, with the coastal city of Ashdod taking the biggest hit. The city saw major flooding in several neighborhoods, with cars submerged in water. Local fire department officials said they were called to assist residents trapped inside their vehicles.
More than 100 millimeters of rain fell across the country in just 24 hours despite the month of October being unusually dry and hot.
Meteorologists said the rain will intensify throughout the day and subside by the afternoon hours.
In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will dip from 21 degrees Celsius during the day Sunday to 18 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 23 degrees during the day and 21 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the weather will be cooler, reaching 17 degrees Celsius during the day and falling to 13 degrees overnight.
In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 21 degrees throughout the day to 17 degrees at night. In Israel's southernmost city of Eilat, the weather will remain warm with 28 degrees during the day and 23 at night.
On Friday, local rain is possible in some parts of the country, while Saturday will see an increase in temperatures and the weather is expected to be mostly sunny.
In the meantime, the Water Authority said the Sea of Galilee's water level had risen by two centimeters over the past 24 hours after more than 25 mm of rain poured directly into the lake. The water level has dropped by 1,085 meters since last winter and now stands at 209,975 meters below sea level.