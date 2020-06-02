PM to meet with settler leaders on U.S. peace plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday was set to meet with the heads of the Yesha council, an umbrella organization of municipal councils of settlements in the West Bank, to discuss their objections to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

A major part of the meeting was expected to address the issue of enclaves that is causing concern among residents.

Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with Yesha Council leadership, December 2018 ( Photo: GPO )

According to the plan, 19 localities are expected to remain isolated with a future Palestinian state surrounding them on all sides, leaving only a narrow access path connecting between them and Israel.

According to settler leaders, the measure will adversely affect the security of the citizens and the possibility of the localities to develop.

On Monday, settlement mayors welcomed the plans to extend Israeli sovereignty over West Bank territories at a faction meeting of the right-wing Yamina party, a former member of Netanyahu's religious, right-wing bloc.

However, settler leaders lamented the prospect of a "terrorist" Palestinian state emerging right in Israel's "heartland," saying that they cannot back the move if that is the precondition for it.

The West Bank settlement of Ramat Givat Ze'ev ( Photo: Reuters )