Israel says air strikes in Syria hit Syrian, Iranian military targets

Israel launched air strikes against Syrian and Iranian targets in southern Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.





The Syrian state news agency reported that three military personnel were killed and one was wounded in "Israeli aggression".

Archive photo of Syrian air defense missiles during a strike on Damascus attributed to Israel in July

In a statement, the Israeli military said its planes targeted the Syrian army and Iran's Quds Force, hitting storage facilities, military compounds and Syrian surface-to-air missile batteries.

"Earlier, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops exposed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the Israeli side of the Alpha Line which were placed by a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces," the statement said, referring to territory inside the Israeli Golan Heights.

"The IEDs' exposure on Tuesday is further clear proof of the Iranian entrenchment in Syria," the statement said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on a visit to the northern border on Tuesday, said Israel would not tolerate the planting of explosives in the Golan, territory captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaking to reporters in northern Israel after explosives were found on the border with Syria ( Photo: Avihu Shapira )

"We cannot turn a blind eye to this. It's a grave incident," Gantz told reporters.

Israel has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militias, including Lebanon's Hezbollah. Gantz said Israel held Syria responsible for "everything that occurs on (Syrian) territory".

archive picture of a Hezbollah fighter in Southern Syria ( Photo: AP )

President Bashar al-Assad's government has never publicly acknowledged that there are Iranian forces operating on his behalf in Syria's civil war.

Western intelligence sources say Israel's stepped up strikes on Syria this year are part of a shadow war approved by Washington in a bid to check Iran's military reach.