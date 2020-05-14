Israeli soldier moderately hurt in ramming attack in West Bank

An Israeli soldier was moderately hurt in a ramming attack on Thursday near an IDF checkpoint in the West Bank.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Another IDF soldier at the scene shot and neutralized the perpetrator, who later succumbed to his wounds. The assailant is a 19-year-old youth who lives in the area. He reportedly left behind a suicide note.

The scene of ramming attack in Har Hevron

The attack took place not far from the settlement of Negohot in the Har Hevron Regional Council.

Magen David Adom paramedics were said they received the emergency call around 2:43 pm.

They provided treatment to the wounded man in his 20s, who has been transferred to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, with wounds in the upper part of his body.

MDA vehicle at the scene of the attack

”When we arrived at the scene, IDF’s medical staff member was already providing the young man hurt by a vehicle, with medical treatment,” said Elyashiv Amthi, one of the first responders.

“We quickly put him into a medical vehicle, and he is now in stable condition and fully conscious.”

Funeral of IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal killed on Tuesday in the West Bank ( Photo: AFP )

The area where the attack occurred is close to the Al-Fawar refugee camp near the city of Hebron, where according to Palestinian officials, a 15-year-old teen was killed early on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli security forces.