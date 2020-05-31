IDF soldier who lost his leg in car-ramming attack released from hospital

An Israeli soldier, who lost his leg after being seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank two weeks ago, was released from hospital on Sunday and was transferred into a rehabilitation center.
Shadi Ibrahim, 20, from the Druze village of Sajur in the Galilee region, was hurt after 19-year-old Palestinian drove his vehicle into a group of soldiers near an IDF checkpoint, not far from the settlement of Negohot in the Har Hevron Regional Council.
He was hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, where he had undergone a life-saving operation, in which doctors had to amputate his leg.
On Sunday morning he was transferred to a rehabilitation center at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
He has said his goodbye to the staff at the hospital's Orthopedics Trauma Unit, where he has been treated for the past two weeks, and even told of his intent to go back and finish his military service having signed a professional contract.
"I was supposed to have been discharged in July, but I signed up for Keva [professional service as opposed to mandatory]."
The soldier's father, Sayid, said he is convinced Shadi will finish his service as he has promised. "There is nothing standing in his way, he is strong, and he will win this battle."
Dr. Amir Korengreen, Director of the Orthopedic Trauma Unit, said he is sure the soldier will come visit the staff once he is "back on his feet."
"Shadi arrived at the trauma unit in a very serious condition, and during his hospitalization we had to operate on him several times. We fought for his leg in order to save it from a full amputation. Shadi is a strong and motivated guy, which will allow him to recover very soon,” he said.