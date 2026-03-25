Report: Iran fortifies key oil island over fears of US invasion

Iran has reinforced defenses and deployed additional forces to a key oil export hub in the Persian Gulf amid concerns in Washington over a possible U.S. military operation, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with U.S. intelligence.
According to the report, Iranian forces have increased air defenses and placed mines around Kharg Island, including along potential landing areas, in preparation for a possible American attempt to seize the island.
Kharg Island handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude exports and is seen as a critical economic lifeline.
The Trump administration has been considering a scenario in which U.S. forces would take control of the island to pressure Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, CNN reported.
U.S. officials and military experts warned such an operation would carry significant risks, including heavy casualties, given the island’s layered defenses and proximity to the Iranian mainland.
Iran has deployed additional shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile systems and other defensive measures, according to the report, and has prepared for the possibility of an amphibious assault.
Iranian officials have also issued warnings. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran is monitoring U.S. movements and threatened retaliation against regional infrastructure if any attempt is made to seize Iranian territory.
The U.S. military has already carried out strikes on the island earlier this month, targeting dozens of sites, though it avoided oil facilities.
According to CNN, U.S. forces in the region include Marine units trained for amphibious operations and additional troops expected to deploy, though officials are still weighing whether a ground operation is worth the risk.
Regional allies have expressed concern that such a move could escalate the conflict and trigger broader retaliation, particularly against Gulf infrastructure.
Military analysts have suggested alternative options, including a naval blockade of the island, as a way to pressure Iran without deploying ground forces.