Trump may announce Iran ceasefire by weekend, Israeli officials say

U.S. President Donald Trump could announce a ceasefire as early as this coming weekend, or at the latest by the middle of next week, according to Israeli assessments Wednesday evening.
Israel is aiming to continue operations until April 9, but officials in Jerusalem believe Trump is pushing for a monthlong ceasefire and could even declare one unilaterally in the coming days. In response, the Israeli military is accelerating its missions and stepping up the pace of operations.
Earlier, the New York Times reported, citing officials, that Israel has accelerated its strikes in Iran over concerns the United States could soon push for a ceasefire, potentially halting the war before its objectives are met.
According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to intensify attacks over a 48-hour window, focusing on as many targets tied to Iran’s weapons production as possible.
The move followed Israel’s review of a U.S.-drafted proposal to end the war, which was delivered to Iran, according to the report. Israeli officials said the plan raised alarm within the government and defense establishment.
The urgency reflects concern that Trump could announce negotiations or a temporary ceasefire at any moment, the report said, citing Israeli officials and people briefed on the matter.
Israel fears such a move could come before it achieves key war goals, including limiting Iran’s missile capabilities and preventing it from developing nuclear weapons.
According to The New York Times, Netanyahu issued the directive during a high-level security meeting at military headquarters in Tel Aviv after receiving briefings from senior commanders on remaining targets in Iran.
Israeli officials were particularly concerned that the U.S. proposal would not sufficiently curb Iran’s nuclear program or ballistic missile capabilities, the report said.
First published: 18:59, 03.25.26