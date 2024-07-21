Japan to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers

Japan is set to announce sanctions against four Jewish settlers on Tuesday. The move follows sanctions imposed by the U.S., the European Union, France, the UK, New Zealand and Canada. The settlers expected to be sanctioned are Yinon Levi, Zvi Bar Yoseph, Moshe Sharvit and Neria ben Pazi.
The U.S. in recent months has announced a series of sanctions against "violent settlers" and organizations allegedly involved in violence and crimes against Palestinians. The U.S. Treasury Department last week announced another round of sanctions against settlers and extremist Israelis.
Besides banning the settlers’ entry to the U.S. and imposing various financial penalties, the sanctions will freeze all assets organizations and individuals hold in the U.S. and prohibit Americans from engaging with them.
Despite the step, Japan remains a friendly nation toward Israel. Since October 7, Japan has recognized Israel's right to defend itself, publicly linked the release of hostages to a cease-fire in UN Security Council discussions, imposed sanctions on Hamas and its leaders, and addressed it as a terrorist organization.
Additionally, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa visited Israel in a show of solidarity in November and in December hosted the representatives of the hostages’ families in Tokyo. The minister also sent a letter congratulating Foreign Minister Israel Katz following the rescue of Noa Argamani in June.
Japan doesn’t recognize a Palestinian state, unlike many Western countries, and its voting in the UN Security Council opposes resolutions by Algeria and Russia regarding the imposition of a cease-fire in the Strip.
Although Japan has resumed funding UNRWA, it has ensured the funds were only used to purchase hygiene products for women and infants, so that its support doesn’t reach Hamas terrorists in any form. Japan also firmly stands against Iran's violations concerning the nuclear issue in the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency.