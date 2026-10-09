French airport workers have refused to load a shipment of military components destined for Israeli defense manufacturer Elbit Systems onto an El Al flight scheduled to depart Paris on Saturday, amid efforts by trade unions and pro-Palestinian organizations to prevent the cargo from reaching Israel .

The refusal followed a decision by a workers' committee at a cargo-handling company operating at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Israeli security officials are involved in efforts to resolve the dispute and secure the shipment's transfer to Israel.

French workers refuse to load Elbit military cargo onto El Al flight to Israel ( Photo: El Al )

According to a report published Friday by The New Arab, French trade unions and pro-Palestinian activists claimed they had already prevented the shipment from departing on an Air France flight Thursday morning.

A representative of the activist organization Urgence Palestine said the cargo, intended for Elbit Systems Land, remained in France after airport workers and activists intervened to prevent its departure. The organization claimed Air France subsequently canceled the transport contract, despite publicly denying that the shipment had ever been booked on one of its flights.

The group said it possessed evidence of the original reservation, along with details of the newly scheduled flight and the shipment's air waybill.

According to a statement issued by the unions, French manufacturer Mijno and international freight company DSV rebooked the shipment onto an El Al flight scheduled to leave Charles de Gaulle Airport on Saturday. The unions called on French authorities and airport management to prevent the cargo from leaving the country.

The shipment reportedly contains mechanical components used in systems installed in military vehicles and is intended for Elbit Systems Land, a subsidiary of Israeli defense manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Air France denied Thursday that the shipment had been booked on its flights and said the airline does not transport weapons or ammunition to Israel.

France's Foreign Ministry defended the country's military export policy Thursday, saying components intended for Israel may be exported only if they are designated exclusively for defensive purposes or incorporated into equipment subsequently exported to third countries.